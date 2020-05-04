Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Preparing to Reopen for Elective Surgeries and Musculoskeletal Procedures

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, is preparing to reopen for elective surgeries and musculoskeletal procedures. The decision comes in accordance with Governor Pritzker's announcement that Illinois will be lifting restrictions on elective surgeries starting on May 11th.

Throughout this COVID-19 period, IBJI offices, physical therapy services, MRI centers and affiliated surgicenters have remained open with a focus on evaluation and treatment of urgent and emergent musculoskeletal care.

With the extensive number of patients having their care interrupted as a result of the pandemic, IBJI Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Robb explains the criteria surgeons will apply to rescheduling procedures. "Most of the surgeries during the first few weeks of reopening will be the cases that have been waiting the longest and are most critical to get done quickly. Orthopedic cases will include new rotator cuff tear repairs, new torn knee ligament and/or meniscus tear repairs, severe hip, knee and shoulder arthritis joint replacements and spine surgery for nerve compression."

While we work to reopen, we realize that there is a high volume of patients waiting for surgery. "There is more than two months of orthopedic surgical cases and procedures waiting. Hospitals and surgicenters will have reduced capacity initially based upon new COVID safety workflows for patients, staff and facilities. The combination of the backlog and limited capacity requires these patients to be prioritized based upon how much their surgical outcome might be harmed if they are required to wait longer," says Dr. Robb.

Due to the high volume of rescheduled procedures, we appreciate the understanding and patience from our patients as we work with hospitals and surgery centers to adapt to comply with the recommended guidance. IBJI staff will be reaching out to patients on an individual basis to discuss rescheduling options.

Under established IDPH guidelines, all patients scheduled for surgery will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening test 72 hours prior to surgery. In addition to working with affiliated hospital systems, IBJI will offer surgery patients an on-site testing location at our Des Plaines office facility.

At IBJI, the safety of our patients is always our top priority. We continue to follow the guidelines put in place by the CDC and IDPH during COVID-19. In following their guidelines, we have updated our safety precautions. You can find the actions we've taken on our COVID-19 Practice Information page.

In addition to the newly implemented safety procedures, IBJI is prepared to cease surgeries and musculoskeletal procedures if there is a change or surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Our team is prepared with the necessary PPE and physicians are ready to adapt during this ever evolving situation.

IBJI is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and changing the way that we practice so that we can continue to provide services safely. While our services may look different, our commitment to patient-focused orthopedic care remains the same. As this evolves, we too are evolving and adapting to keep our patients safe and taken care of.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute , is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

