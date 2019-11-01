Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes New Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Physician

Dr. Young attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford and completed his residency and fellowship training at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. As an anesthesiologist and interventional pain management physician, Dr. Young understands the complex nature of pain, including physical impairment, emotional and psychological distress, and its effect on normal human function.

He offers a variety of procedures and treatment options, including injection therapy, interspinous vertebral decompression, and spinal cord stimulation. Through these approaches, Dr. Young has assisted his patients in returning to activities that were previously problematic and enjoy an improved quality of life.

Dr. Young offers the following treatments:

Medical Management

Injection Therapy (including steroid injections, PRP injections, nerve blocks)

Radiofrequency Ablation

Interspinous Vertebral Decompression

Kyphoplasty/Vertebroplasty

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation

Intraspinal Drug Delivery

Physical/Occupational Rehabilitation Therapy

To learn more about Dr. Young please visit his profile page . Find a pain specialist at IBJI or request an appointment .

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit www.IBJI.com .

