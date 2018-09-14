Illinois Broadcasters Association/Research America, Inc. Poll Reveals Latest Pulse of Illinois' Registered Voters

CARTERVILLE and SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Broadcasters Association/Research America, Inc survey of 1,024 Illinois registered voters provides the latest pulse of Illinois voters.

When asked, "If the election for the Governor of Illinois were held today, which of the following four candidates would you vote for?" 44% of the respondents indicated Democrat candidate JB Pritzker, 27% indicated Republican candidate Bruce Rauner, 6% would choose Conservative candidate Sam McCann, with Libertarian candidate Kash Jackson receiving 4% of the respondents. "None" was the reply of 4% of those surveyed, while 14% of participants providing a Don't Know/Haven't Decided/No Answer reply.

When asked, "If the election for the Attorney General of Illinois were held today, which of the following two candidates would you vote for?" Democrat candidate Kwame Raoul received 43% of those surveyed, while 32% answered Republican candidate Ericka Harold, leaving 4% registering a "none" answer and 21% responding as "Don't Know/Haven't Decided/No Answer."

Margin of error is +/- 3.1%. A recap summary of the survey can be found here: http://www.ilba.org/about-us/new-a-noteworthy/item/1402-iba-political-poll

The Illinois Broadcasters Association is the leading advocate for the broadcast industry in Illinois. IBA is engaged in shaping public policy to create a positive legislate and regulatory environment for its membership. In addition, the Association assists it membership in continuing education, legal support services, compliance issues and public service outreach.

