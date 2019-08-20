Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center Appeals to a Woman in Healthcare Who is a Victim of a Workplace Sexual Assault to Call Them Anytime for Direct Access to Some of the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "When it comes to a victim of workplace sexual assault-silence is not always golden-especially in Chicago or anywhere in Illinois. We want to help a person who is a victim of a workplace sexual assault get protection and hopefully significant compensation. Sexual assault includes inappropriate touching and we think this is a real big problem in all types of workplaces-including healthcare. If you are a RN, a LPN, a CNA, or a healthcare manager and a medical doctor or a healthcare manager has touched you in an inappropriate way-or worse please call us anytime at 866-714-6466.

"We want to provide a victim of a sexual assault anywhere in Chicago or Illinois with direct access to some of the nation's leading legal experts when it comes to compensation for sexual assault. In some instances-women in healthcare would warn their coworkers about a rouge doctor or healthcare manager-without ever mentioning they had been sexually assaulted by that person. If this is-you, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to help you-and the call will be confidential." https://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center believes that in many cases a woman who has been victimized in the workplace have not told anyone about the sexual assault for fear of losing their job and possible future employment opportunities-and ruining personal and professional relationships. Based on their experience, sexual assault happens even when the woman says no, and frequently it is not a one-time event. Even more insulting frequently women like this frequently lose their job-or they get fired as they would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from sexual assault victims who experienced the following:

Forced or unwelcome touching, grabbing and/or groping

Coerced or unwelcome touching of private areas, including breasts, rear end and genital areas-staff members may have witnessed this.

Torn clothing or scrubs

Forced, coerced or unwelcome kissing, oral sex and/or penetration

Workplace rape involving sexual intercourse

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center fears-the majority of victims who have been forced to endure a sexual assault at work never say anything about it or they conceal their ordeal out of fear it could ruin their life. "If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault in Chicago or anywhere in Illinois and you have been too afraid to say anything about it-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. As mentioned, we have a team of amazing sexual assault attorneys to help you and we want to emphasize what happened to you was wrong." https://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

