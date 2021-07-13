Illinois Fire Service Institute Selects The Acadis® Readiness Suite to Upgrade Fire Academy Training Certification Testing and Compliance Process

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the premier training, compliance, and performance software solution for public safety agencies across the U.S., is pleased to announce that the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) has chosen Envisage's online testing and certification compliance system called the Acadis® Readiness Suite. IFSI is the statutory Fire Academy for Illinois and serves first responders throughout Illinois and the world. IFSI Instructors deliver more than 14,000 class hours to students online, on campus, and at regional training centers around the state each year. The new system gives ISFI the tools needed to deliver certification testing more efficiently to first responders across the state.

Acadis will ensure IFSI is utilizing the most up-to-date testing resources with the use of a centralized tracking tool for all certification needs, while eliminating legacy "bubble sheet" testing systems. Acadis acts as a centralized, modular system and allows IFSI's core certification functions, such as maintaining secure test banks, test templates and certifications, be managed online and in one place.