Illinois Gaming Board to Review Decision That Created a Monopoly

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Illinois Chancery Division, Circuit Court of Cook County, has remanded to the Illinois Gaming Board a case from BMM Testlabs to decide if the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) acted improperly in awarding an exclusive contract to a gaming-compliance behemoth, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

Illinois is the ONLY state in which GLI does not have to worry about competition because Illinois is the ONLY state which denies any GLI competitors licenses.

The case will be heard at 9:00a.m. on the 5th floor of the Michael A. Bilandic building, located at 160 North LaSalle Street, Chicago. The IGB will hear testimony regarding a decision made two years ago that granted GLI an exclusive license in the state. Three IGB staff members who were key figures in the decision have since resigned or been terminated.

