Illinois Medical District And IGNITE CITIES Announce The Launch Of Country's First Smart Medical District

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Medical District (IMD), one of the largest health innovation hubs in the country, and IGNITE CITIES, a global consulting practice developing connected cities through transformed infrastructure and improved city services, today announced the launch of the country's first Smart Medical District. The IMD and IGNITE CITIES will develop a connected and intelligent solution to transform transportation, connectivity and safety throughout the District. The result will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, while delivering scalable digital infrastructure and services

"As more residents and visitors travel throughout the IMD for educational purposes, or to receive the life-saving medical care they need, we recognize our existing city infrastructure needs to evolve," said Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District. "We're excited to partner with IGNITE CITIES to launch the country's first ever Smart District in the IMD, that will enhance the connectivity, efficiency and quality of care throughout the region."

With more than 40 healthcare organizations, four world class hospitals, two universities and research lab space, the IMD is well-positioned to become the world's next great health innovation destination. The IMD leverages these assets to foster economic growth on Chicago's West Side by supporting healthcare, research, program and technology development initiatives.

As the country's first Smart District, the IMD will leverage its private and public partnerships and proven global technology deployments to provide digital services that trigger new public services across the district.

The IMD is home to two CTA lines and seven bus routes that move 82,000 people throughout the area weekly. Easily accessible via the I-290 highway, the District also boasts protected bike lanes and multiple Divvy stations.

"We believe that by connecting people, devices and services, we will start to resolve district-wide issues and deliver enhanced citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure and responsive digital services," said Reyahd Kazmi, managing director of IGNITE CITIES. "As a national hub for medicine and innovation, the IMD is the perfect place for Chicago's first Smart District."

The IMD Smart District will create new revenue share opportunities, sustainable urbanization, smarter infrastructure, scalable services and transform human engagement. Through the development of public wi-fi, digital kiosks, transportation and intelligent lighting, the IMD Smart District will enhance the quality of life for citizens throughout the District.

About Illinois Medical District

Situated in the heart of one of the world's most admired cities, the Illinois Medical District (IMD) offers partners a unique ecosystem of knowledge, collaboration, and resources, plus something more: the opportunity to impact the world's next great district for healthcare innovation. Together, IMD partners accelerate discovery and commercialization that is reshaping the practice of medicine, generating prosperity for everyone.

About IGNITE CITIES

After years of designing solutions for cities and global deployments, IGNITE is a global consulting practice designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships with mayors, CIOs and global technology firms. The objective is to architect a connected city by placing people at the center of our purpose. IGNITE has refocused the connected city space and developed a smart framework that can scale, replicate, and generate profit. The result creates a visible impact that is measured by people through citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure, and improved city services.

