Illinois Medical District Donates a Wall for "Murals for Medical Relief" Art Series Sponsored by Muros and VINCO to Honor Chicago's Healthcare Heroes and Raise Funds for Local Hospitals

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muros, a Chicago-based global art activation agency, today announced that the Illinois Medical District (IMD) is the latest organization to donate a wall toward Murals for Medical Relief, a pop-up series of art installations coordinated by Muros and VINCO in May and painted by local artists to visually honor the life-saving efforts of Chicago's healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. Local fine artist Max Sansing will commence the fourth mural Friday, May 15 at 8 a.m. CT, on the IMD building located at 2240 W. Ogden Ave. He follows artists Dwight White II who painted "Super Lu" at Lulu's Hot Dogs, Joseph Renda Jr. who created "Growth for a Better Day" at Chilango Mexican Street Food and (Sub)Urban Warrior (Natalie Shugailo) who is currently painting Onward, Upward at Pompei. Several additional murals are planned.

Murals for Medical Relief's intent is to pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of Chicago's healthcare workers, brighten the community, spread hope in uncertain times and raise funds for hospitals whose resources are strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also a fundraiser to collect a minimum of $50,000 for local disaster relief. Donations will be given to Chicago-area hospitals, including Cook County Health (John H. Stroger Hospital), Northwestern Memorial, Rush University Medical Center and UIC/UI Health. Donations can be made here.

"We're so appreciative of the courage and sacrifice of Chicago's healthcare workers, and this mural and the relief project it supports let us express our appreciation in a creative way that can lift people's spirits," said Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and executive director of the IMD. "This is a difficult time, particularly for communities and workers who are bearing the brunt of the impact, and we stand with them."

The IMD nurtures the next generation of innovators who are reshaping the practice of medicine. More than 40 healthcare organizations are located in the 560-acre district, two miles from downtown. That makes the IMD an ideal location for a mural honoring healthcare workers. It's a diverse neighborhood, making the location a good fit since COVID-19 has compounded and highlighted longstanding health disparities faced by communities of color. This initiative, although small in nature, is working to directly bring hope and inspiration to the IMD and its surrounding communities.

"We're incredibly grateful to Dr. McKinney and the IMD team for donating the space to create the latest mural," said Mateo Connor, co-founder of Muros. "And we're so thankful for the dedication and professionalism of our Chicago healthcare workers. The IMD area has approximately 30,000 employees and 50,000 daily visitors, and we hope the murals will provide joy and inspiration to everyone who sees them."

Sansing, a Chicago native and one of the city's most prolific and talented muralists, will paint the IMD mural from Friday May 15, to Wednesday, May 20, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Known for a distinct aesthetic that fuses the color-drenched dynamism of street art with the technical elegance of photorealism, Sansing is committed to Chicago and works with youth art programs in underserved areas.

Murals for Medical Relief will sponsor new mural projects in Chicago throughout the month of May and potentially beyond, distributing all donations received through the project's GoFundMe page to area hospitals. Find out more about the project at muralsformedicalrelief.com.

About Muros

Muros is a Chicago-based global art activation agency that partners with some of the best artists in the world to create first-of-its-kind experiences for brands and businesses. The company specializes in mural and street art to create truly authentic and impactful connections between organizations and the communities they serve. Muros gets more art seen by providing new platforms for all types of artists to showcase their work. Learn more at www.muros.co.

About VINCO Creative

VINCO provides a platform that fosters collaboration and supports the growth of the diverse Chicago art scene. Originally founded by Michael Panico, and later joined by Matt Miller, VINCO is a media production company that specializes in content creation for local artists. Learn more at thevincocompany.com.

About the Illinois Medical District

The IMD is a community of health, technology and life science organizations in the heart of Chicago, two miles west of the Loop on 560 acres. Every day, more than 80,000 people visit the IMD, including more than 29,000 employees. With $220 million in annual research funding, the IMD generates $3.4 billion in economic activity each year. The IMD offers partners a unique ecosystem of knowledge, collaboration and resources, plus something more: the opportunity to impact the world's next great healthcare innovation district. Together, IMD partners accelerate discovery and commercialization that is reshaping the practice of all life sciences, generating prosperity for everyone.

