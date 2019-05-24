Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center Now Urges the Family of a Pedestrian or a Driver Innocently Involved in Serious Accident with a Semi Truck Anywhere in Illinois to Call the Chicago Based Mancini Law Group-Do Not Put This Off

CHICAGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Illinois Semi Truck Accident Victims Center, "So far this year victims of commercial truck accidents and pedestrians hit by vehicles are the leading groups for traffic fatalities in Illinois. The worst mistake that a family that has just learned their loved one has been involved in one of these tragedies is put off calling a qualified lawyer. We have endorsed the Chicago based Mancini Law Group and their managing partner attorney Anthony Mancini for their extraordinary legal skills and capabilities when it comes making certain a family whose-loved one is an innocent victim of one of these types of tragedies has proper legal representation. In some instances, financial compensation for the victim or the victim's family can be in the millions of dollars.

"We are appealing to an innocent victim or victims of a serious or catastrophic accident involving a commercial truck or semi-truck, or a pedestrian involved vehicle accident anywhere in the State of Illinois to call upon the Mancini Law Group's managing partner Anthony Mancini anytime at 773-745- 1909." https://www.mancinilaw.com/

The group wants to emphasize; Included in the pedestrian fatality statistics for Illinois for 2019 are state/county police or first responders who were mowed down by drunk drivers or truck drivers. Attorney Anthony Mancini is especially passionate about helping the family of a state, county or local police officer hit by a car or truck while performing their duties-as attorney Anthony Mancini would like to discuss at 773-745-1909. https://www.mancinilaw.com/

The Mancini Law Group specializes in assisting an innocent victim or victims of a semi-truck or commercial truck accident anywhere in the State of Illinois in the following situations:

An innocent victim of a serious/catastrophic accident with a semi-truck or commercial vehicle that occurred on an Interstate Freeway in Illinois including, I-24, I-39, I-41, I-55, I-57, I-64, I-70, I-72, I-74, I-88-I-90, or I-94.

An innocent pedestrian or a person on a motorcycle, or bicycle who has been seriously injured or killed by a semi-truck, or commercial vehicle on a surface street anywhere in the State of Illinois .

. A victim or victims of a semi-truck or commercial vehicle accident anywhere in the State of Illinois where a semi-truck or commercial vehicle ran a red light or stop sign and hit an innocent victim in their vehicle, on their motorcycle, on their bicycle, or as a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

"If you or your loved one has just been innocently involved in a serious or catastrophic accident involving a commercial vehicle or semi-truck in Chicago , Peoria , Rockford , Champaign , Naperville , Joliet , Springfield , Elgin , Cicero , Schaumburg , Evanston , Skokie or any other community in Illinois please call the Mancini Law Group immediately at 773-745-1909." https://www.mancinilaw.com/

About the Mancini Law Group: "The Mancini Law Group P.C. is proud to offer our clients over 25 years of experience in personal injury litigation of all types. Attorney Anthony Mancini has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for his injured clients." According to attorney Anthony Mancini founding partner of the Mancini Law Group, "In representing my Clients, I believe in one principal and one principal only-Maximum Justice & Maximum Results." https://www.mancinilaw.com/

The Semi Truck Accident Victims Center is the premier advocate for innocent victims of a semi-truck or commercial vehicle accident in the United States and their number one goal is the victim/victims in this situation receive the best possible financial compensation results. http://SemiTruckAccidentVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about fatal car-truck-pedestrian accidents in 2019 please visit the Illinois Department of Transportation on these topics: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/safety/Illinois-Roadway-Crash-Data.

