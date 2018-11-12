Illinois Solar Energy Association Raffles 2018 Tesla Model X

Tesla started with only the sporty Roadster, but their options are expanding to more consumer- and family-friendly models, such as the more affordable Model 3 and the Model X, a roomy SUV. The Model X is one of the very first all-electric SUVs, and also the winner of numerous awards. It won the American Automobile Association's Top Green Vehicle overall for 2017, Forbes' Best Vehicle of the Year for 2017, and a Guinness World Record for towing a 287,000 pound Boeing 787-9 airplane almost 1,000 feet. This year, you could win one of your own.

The Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA) has been holding a fundraising raffle to win a Tesla for five years. ISEA is a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about solar energy, as well as advocating for renewable energy legislation in Illinois. They see EVs, as well as solar energy, as crucial parts of the path towards a more sustainable world. They love how nicely electric vehicles dovetail with their mission!

Past winners share that same enthusiasm. "I entered the raffle because I wanted to support the solar industry in Illinois," says 2015's winner. "I figured that I wouldn't win, but it was a good cause and I figured it would come back to me in one way or another (less pollution, maybe a cool car)." Once he did win, his test drive of the Model S proved to him that the car was everything it claimed to be. "I test drove the car and got to test the auto pilot software on the highway, which was amazing. It is a great car, very quiet and very fun to drive."

The winner of the Model X last year has been a life-long clean energy advocate, starting when his father tried to explain when he was young that the haze and pollution seen around their city was from automobile pollution. The memory of this spurred the winner to pursue a career in solar, and to support clean energy by purchasing raffle tickets. And now he says he's excited to plug in an EV at a location powered by solar - you can get where you need to go without generating any harmful greenhouse gases!

Support solar in Illinois and enter for a chance to win a Tesla Model X! Visit the ISEA store at store.illinoissolar.org and learn more at their website, www.illinoissolar.org.

Selected rules: Only 2,500 tickets will be sold. The contest runs until November 29th and the drawing will be held on December 6th. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased. You do not need to be present at the drawing to win. If fewer than 2,400 tickets are sold, then the drawing converts to a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are only valid if sold in the continental US.

The Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA) is a non-profit organization that promotes the widespread application of solar and other forms of renewable energy through our mission of education and advocacy. ISEA is the state resource for renewable energy related policy developments, educational classes, events and access to local renewable energy businesses. www.illinoissolar.org

Contact: Nicola Brown

nicola.brown@illinoissolar.org

SOURCE Illinois Solar Energy Association

