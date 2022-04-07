Illumina Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report highlights contributions of genomics to advances in public health and overall health of our planet

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting the company's 2021 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program and commitment to human health. The report details Illumina's role as a champion for patients, communities, people, and the planet.