IlluminAid Elects Consumer Technology Industry Veterans Bob Scaglione and Maria Repole to Board of Directors

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illuminAid, a non-profit organization fighting world poverty through video technology, taps experience from consumer technology leaders, Bob Scaglione and Maria Repole, to build awareness of its mission and gain support from leading technology brands and industry associations.

illuminAid provides educational training and equipment to organizations in developing countries enabling them to deliver instructional messages to effectively evoke positive behavioral changes to at risk populations. By leveraging video instruction through projection technology, educational messages teach participants to adopt positive behaviors such as hand washing for disease prevention, proven methods for agriculture management, and the use of bed nets to protect children from malaria.

"One of our most powerful observations is watching a population view video for the first time. When we turn on a projector, the rural community is amazed," shared Matt York, Founder and Executive Director of illuminAid. "We are thrilled to add technology executives, Maria and Bob, to our Board to help drive our mission."

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, illuminAid is executing domestic initiatives using behavioral videos to educate the homeless population on how to stay safe from coronavirus; CHICO BUSINESS USES VIDEO TO TEACH CORONAVIRUS SAFETY TO THE HOMELESS .

"Seeing is believing. The power of projection extends beyond our business and that's why it's so important to leverage our technology to deliver life changing messages to create a positive impact," stated Maria Repole. "It's been a privilege to work within the CTA and AVIXA industries delivering innovative products, but I have a strong desire to give back. My vision is to engage our community and harness the strength of our industries to support this critical mission."

"I have been blessed with a long career in the consumer technology space, one that allowed me to provide for my family and provide premium education for my three daughters," said Bob Scaglione. "Working with illuminAid provides me with the opportunity to show that video technology can not only be used for entertainment purposes, but it can also be used to teach people in the poorest sections of the world how to modify their behaviors so they can lead safer and better lives."

Giving Tuesday is December 1st. Visit https://donorbox.org/illuminaid and www.illuminaid.org .

