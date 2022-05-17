Illuminate Live in association with SF Parks Alliance & SF RPD presents: An evening with Latin-pop artist Razteria

Artist Razteria, aka Renée Asteria / Renay, is also a producer-engineer, and has independently released 8 albums and 1 EP since 2005 under her record label Asteria Records . This year - 2022, her releases will be primarily in Spanish, adding French and Italian in the mix. Deciding to focus on Spanish, her second language, Razteria is delving closer to her Bolivian roots, where her father is from. This allows her music to take on different meanings and musicality. New singles are being released every month in collaboration with Latin American poets Zezé Fassmor , Orlando Muñoz Garcia and musician-producer Dave Shul .

Beyond music, Razteria is directly supporting artists and musicians in Latin American countries by assisting them with distribution services and funding. She invites people to participate in assisting Zezé, by contributing to a Gofundme campaign . Zezé became blind at 25, 10 years ago, due to a rare disease (sympathetic ophthalmia) resulting from a penetrating eye injury. This campaign is to raise funds for buying equipment needed for a home studio so he can start a podcast to further his artistic productions and the promotional efforts he makes for other independent artists and musicians.

