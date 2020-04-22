Illuminate Mission Solutions, a brand-new name for a company with a decade worth of experience

Today, Illuminate is a $100+ million company, with more than 400 employees and offices and operations across the U.S. and around the world. Illuminate was founded with the vision to provide full-spectrum solutions – technology, data, and analytics – that enable our customers to accelerate intelligent, informed decision-making for high-value global security missions. Our national and allied security agencies require access to leading edge technical capabilities and oceans of data to make decisions in a rapidly evolving threat environment. Enhancing that decision-making process by providing greater volumes of data--faster, more accurately, more trustworthy, more cost effectively, and in more easily digestible forms--is our mission and the foundation for our tagline, Accelerating Informed Decisions.