Illuminate Mission Solutions, a brand-new name for a company with a decade worth of experience
Honoring our past and embracing our future, Cyberspace Solutions is now Illuminate Mission Solutions (IMS)!
Apr 22, 2020, 09:20 ET
HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMS joins the Illuminate family of companies to provide our customers with the complete package of services, tools and new ideas! IMS retains our Mission First, People Always focus and commitment to National Security solutions while fully integrating the Illuminate brand of offerings, full-spectrum technology development and edge engineering capabilities.
Today, Illuminate is a $100+ million company, with more than 400 employees and offices and operations across the U.S. and around the world. Illuminate was founded with the vision to provide full-spectrum solutions – technology, data, and analytics – that enable our customers to accelerate intelligent, informed decision-making for high-value global security missions. Our national and allied security agencies require access to leading edge technical capabilities and oceans of data to make decisions in a rapidly evolving threat environment. Enhancing that decision-making process by providing greater volumes of data--faster, more accurately, more trustworthy, more cost effectively, and in more easily digestible forms--is our mission and the foundation for our tagline, Accelerating Informed Decisions.
