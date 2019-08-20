Illuminations, the Iconic Candle Brand, Reemerges in a New Light for a September 2019 Rollout

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embargoed for September 16, 2019: One of America's most beloved candle brands is making a comeback, with a modern twist and initially online availability only. After captivating consumers for more than a decade, the brand left the retail landscape in 2009. This September, the new Illuminations will re-ignite, thanks to a music industry executive on a mission to provide a soothing respite to modern electronic overload. With the help of a former Illuminations product developer, the new Illuminations will launch with a reconceived signature scented candle in 12 scents—nine original scents and three updates of former favorites—at www.Illuminations.shop.

Q1 promises exciting, entertaining and iconic brand rollouts intended to delight passionate fans whose love of the product has not flickered. The 10-ounce, all-natural coconut and apricot wax candles with 100% cotton wicks feature the finest-quality fragrances. Housed in frosted glass vessels inside an elegant box, they retail for $24.95 each.

The new Illuminations is launching in the spirit of the original, incomparable brand, and is re-dedicated to their original standard of excellence. To quench the thirst for these products that endures in a band of fans who collect and resell Illuminations candles, the brand will release the following fragrances: Cranberry Orange, Gardenia, Giverny, Indonesian Patchouli Cedarwood, Lavender Fields, Meyer Lemon, Napa Valley Harvest, Pomegranate Cassis, Pumpkin Spice, Rose, Vanilla Spice and Wild Woodlands.

"I was a loyal customer who loved the compelling and beautiful environments the original Illuminations created," said CEO, Mitch Davis. "The atmosphere was a place where great ideas sparked for me. Our daily exposure to electronics and blue light needs to be balanced with natural light. In order to be productive, we must recharge to create great things; our homes should be that place. We are inspired to bring Illuminations back in a new way, which will include fun and a bit of pizzazz."

In his endeavor to revitalize Illuminations, Davis met Pamela Donnellan, who had created some of the original Illuminations products and branding. He brought her on board to re-imagine the brand. "Together we are elevating the brand by cherishing the past, and introducing new and surprising shimmers of modernity, which will really resonate with today's consumer," adds Davis. The new Illuminations team developed with the approval of its founder, Wally Arnold.

About: Illuminations is a premium candle brand, re-ignited online from its former iteration as a candle and home décor retailer, with an intention to provide respite from modern electronic overload. The new Illuminations is an entrepreneurial ode brought to life by a music industry executive who believes that an amazing environment is key to unlocking our most fulfilling selves. Debuting in September 2019, the line will emerge with a classic fragrance lineup and promises a fun bill of some very iconic launches for Q1 and beyond.

Media Contact:

Alyson Dutch, Macy Harell

BROWN + DUTCH PR

310.456.7151

220276@email4pr.com

SOURCE Illuminations

Related Links

http://www.illuminations.shop

