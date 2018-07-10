Illumio Named to Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 List

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumio today announced that it has been named to the third annual Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"We just kept coming back to the idea that it shouldn't be so hard to prevent the spread of breaches inside cloud environments and data centers, and as technologists we had the opportunity to solve it — so we did," said PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder of Illumio. "Our micro-segmentation technology provides organizations with an agile, cloud-first solution that secures the most mission-critical applications. This recognition is further validation of Illumio's industry-leading cloud-based approach to segmentation."

"For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received of submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs who select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future will also come from this list," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value — an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100."

With 300 percent year-over-year bookings growth and international expansion in Europe and Asia Pacific to support customer growth, Illumio has consistently attracted recognition for its industry leadership. In addition to the Cloud 100, Illumio has received multiple industry accolades in 2018, including the Morgan Stanley CTO Innovation Award and the SIIA CODiE Best Network Security Solution Award. Illumio was also recently named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the second year in a row and recognized as one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

Illumio, the leader in micro-segmentation, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do or follow us @Illumio.

