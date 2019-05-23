Illusive Networks' Founder and CEO Ofer Israeli Announced as EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New York Award Finalist

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks, the leader in threat detection and response for human-driven cyberattacks, today announced that Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks, has been named a finalist in Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New York Awards.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

"It is a great honor to be included among this esteemed group of New York's most innovative and unstoppable business leaders. Recognition as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 New York Award reflects the efforts of everyone at Illusive," Israeli said. "The entire Illusive team is passionate about protecting our world with innovative strategies that eliminate today's relentless cyber threats."

Illusive mitigates operational disruptions and business losses caused by malicious insiders, criminals, and nation-state originated network-resident threats. By enforcing cyber hygiene policies, Illusive eliminates data elements that attackers rely on to plan and execute their attacks. by deploying deceptive data at scale in the attacker's path, Illusive disrupts and disarms cyberattacks at the source. The solution provides customers with ultra-high-fidelity alerts and real-time forensics, to mitigate operational disruption and business losses that can result from malicious insiders, criminal, and nation-state originated network resident threats.

EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® is now in its 33rd year and has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. The New York Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, June 20. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in Palm Springs, California later this year.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks empowers security teams to reduce the business risk created by today's advanced, targeted threats by destroying an attacker's ability to move laterally toward critical assets. Illusive reduces the attack surface to preempt attacks, detects unauthorized lateral movement early in the attack cycle, and provides rich, real-time forensics that enhance response and inform cyber resilience efforts. Agentless and AI driven, Illusive technology enables organizations to proactively intervene in the attack process, avoid operational disruption and business losses, while functioning with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

