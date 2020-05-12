Illusive Networks Hires Nicole Bucala as VP of Business Development

Nicole comes to Illusive from RSA Security, where she was head of strategic business development and technology alliances. During her tenure at RSA, she built the strategic partnership team and achieved annual triple-digit partnership revenue growth by closing a variety of inventive partnership deals. Before that, she founded and served as CEO and president of MIFCOR, an early-stage biotechnology startup, and she's also worked on counterterrorism efforts for the U.S. government.

In the newly created role of vice president of business development, Nicole will be instrumental in defining partnership strategy and furthering alliances to drive growth and adoption of the company's technology. Illusive has formed important partnerships throughout the security ecosystem including BeyondTrust, BlueCat, Carbon Black, Cisco, CyberArk, Hitachi, Infoblox, LogRhythm, Microsoft, and Splunk among others.

Nicole Bucala, vice president of business development, Illusive Networks, said: "The quality and breadth of customers who have chosen Illusive is impressive. What stands out even more is the way they sing praises of its ability to catch and stop very real threats, faster and more efficiently than anything else out there. This is a technological approach and a team that is proven to make a unique difference. I'm excited to join Illusive at this important moment in the company's growth trajectory to help build relationships and innovative programs to further advance the benefits of deception technology across the market."

Ofer Israeli, CEO, Illusive Networks, said: "Illusive Networks is committed to helping customers create a solid first line of defense against any unwelcome intruder who enters the network in search of valuable information and resources. In this period of growth, we welcome Nicole aboard and look forward to leveraging her expertise and creativity to build on our partner momentum and expand our business. Her significant experience in cybersecurity is a huge asset for the Illusive team."

The Illusive platform paralyzes attackers, rendering them unable to move toward their attack objectives. Illusive disarms attackers by destroying their decision-making ability, depriving them of the means to reach their targets, and forcing them to reveal themselves by interacting with deceptive artifacts planted throughout the environment. Upon detection, Illusive provides defenders with rich, real-time forensic evidence of the attackers' location, actions and intent.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move sideways towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com , contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn , @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

