Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon Released as E-Books

PULLMAN, Wash., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Talents Media is releasing Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon as e-books compatible with Apple and Android devices. This digital version comes with an audio read-along feature and includes all ten volumes from the series.

Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon as e-books for Apple and Android devices The newly released e-book version of Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon, alongside the 1967 original print release

First published in 1967, The Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon sold over 2,000,000 books but has been out of print for some time. Now, the entire series is available for less than $20 as e-books comprising 10 volumes and almost 1800 pages. Each page contains text or art portraying in captivating detail the stories and doctrines in the Book of Mormon. For Apple Books and compatible e-readers on Android, a dramatized reading is available to listen to as you follow along. The e-books are available for purchase from Apple Books for Apple devices and Google Play and Google Play Books for Android devices. On Android, they can be read in Google Play Books, Kobo, or Adobe Digital Editions.

2Talents Media is a new company specializing in releasing digitized versions of previously produced texts. In addition to Illustrated Stories from the Book of Mormon they have released Illustrated Stories from the Bible and plan to release Illustrated Stories from Church History. For more information please visit 2talentsmedia.com.

Contact: John Swensen at 2Talents Media

Phone: 443-388-1664

Email: 207015@email4pr.com

SOURCE 2Talents Media LLC