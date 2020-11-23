illy has Holiday Gifting Covered for Every Coffee Enthusiast

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in high-quality coffee, is serving up joy by the cupful this holiday season with exceptional ideas for gift givers looking to impress, from the newest illy Art Collection cups, to beautifully designed coffee machines, and coffee subscriptions.

The 2020 illy holiday lineup is packed with items artfully designed to create inspiring coffee moments across a range of prices. Standouts include favorites like illy's sophisticated and compact Y3.2 dual espresso and coffee capsule machine, illy Arabica Selection single origin coffees, and recently launched illy Art Collection cup set adorned in mirrored surfaces. These standouts are joined by a wide selection of giftable items available at illy.com and in select illy Caffè shops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, DC and Toronto.

illy Art Collection by Stefan Sagmeister

For those Seeking Optimism: a bold design graces the legendary illy Art Collection this holiday season from renowned graphic designer Stefan Sagmeister , known for his work on album covers for the likes of The Rolling Stones and Jay-Z. His Now = Better collection displays a renewed sense of hope for the future, with a mirrored titanium surface on the classic illy designed cup that reflects the saucer's minimalist decorations. The effect creates endless curves to connote that as time passes, humanity continues to grow for the better. Price : Sets range from $65.00 - $135.00 .

For the Cultured Aficionado: explore the origins of taste with illy's Art of Coffee at Home Bundle Set with range of single origin coffees. The coffees in the illy Arabica Selection range are made up of single origin coffees from the best harvests of 100% Arabica beans in Ethiopia , Colombia , Brazil , Guatemala and offer the chance to experience the singular taste of each origin, celebrating their individual characters and enhancing the taste and aroma of each one. A journey to the origins of the individual aromas that make up illy blend, to experience the evocative taste of each individual Arabica. Price : $55.00 .

For the Gift that Keeps Giving: imagine coffee delivered making it easy and carefree to create inspirational moments every morning. With illy's coffee subscriptions, illy's coffees for every type of preparation from K-Cup to whole bean are delivered directly to your door, on a schedule you choose. illy Coffee Subscription service for recurring home-delivery is inclusive of free shipping and 20% off each order. Price : Custom subscriptions start at around $20 per month.

For the Sophisticated and Pragmatic: built for everyday ease, the illy Y3.2 is the perfect harmony of modern and functional Italian design. The world's slimmest dual espresso and coffee capsule machine, the Y3.2 easily fits within and enhances any kitchen, home coffee bar, office or other space producing high-quality, beautifully aromatic coffee with just one touch. Available in Red, Black and Cape Town Blue. Price : $149.00 . Order machine and coffee bundle for $200.00 .

For the Wanderlust: illy is dedicating a special illy Art Collection cup designed by Lorenzo Mattotti, Italy's leading comic book artist and illustrator, to Barcolana, the renowned international regatta which harmonizes Man and Nature in the embrace of the sea and the wind. Featuring crisp colors of a clear day, the cup showcases the joy of sailing with a heroic woman dominating the seas. Price : $50.00

Both gift givers and coffee lovers passionate about illy coffee can earn rewards through a new loyalty program, ILLY LOVERS. With every purchase, shoppers can earn "hearts" and enjoy members-only benefits, such as special offers and savings, access to exclusive products, and more. As members accumulate hearts, their membership status is upgraded to unlock higher-value benefits.

For more information, to purchase or view product offerings, visit illy.com.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2019 the company was employing 1,405 people and posted consolidated revenues of €520,5 million. There are 269 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries.

