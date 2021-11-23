illycaffè Has Holiday Gifting Covered for Every Coffee Enthusiast

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in high-quality, sustainably grown coffee, is serving up joy by the cupful this holiday season with exceptional ideas for gift givers looking to impress. From the newest illy Art Collection cups, to beautifully designed coffee machines and accessories that will indulge the most varied passions and tastes, buyers can find a variety of products that speak to an appreciation for art, design and sustainability, without overlooking quality.

illy Milk Frother 53rd Edition Barcolana illy Art Collection by Ron Arad

illy Y3.3 iperEspresso & Coffee Machine

A sleek addition to any kitchen counter, the illy Y3.3 pairs its compact footprint and elegantly minimalist design with practical features that elevate the at-home, single cup coffee experience. The Y3.3 is versatile in its ability to prepare a smooth shot of espresso or rich cup of coffee using the wide variety of illy capsules. Intuitively designed by world-renowned architect Piero Lissoni, the Y3.3 features include an adjustable cup shelf, energy-saving automatic off and on fuction and one-step illuminated soft buttons that craft high-quality coffee with a single touch. Available in White, Red and Black. Price: $149.99 .

illy Milk Frother

A touch of elegance to top off any coffee lover's cappuccino or latte preparation, the illy Milk Frother combines design and innovative features to help make your favorite milk-based coffee beverage effortlessly. Also designed by Piero Lissoni, this sleek appliance makes hot or cold froths out of dairy or plant-based milk into a thick, smooth frothy foam that mimics café quality. The Milk Frother features a minimalist shape and backlit touch buttons that add understated beauty to any kitchen or coffee bar. Available in White. Price: $89.99 .

illy Art Collection by Mona Hatoum

An eye-catching design to enhance the coffee ritual, the latest addition to the legendary illy Art Collection is designed by artist Mona Hatoum, who uses an abstraction of the fishnet grid and olive leaf pattern of the Arab scarf, long associated with histories of labor and human interconnectedness, to give a new twist to the classic illy espresso cup and cans. An ideal gift for those who appreciate the beauty of every sip of coffee, this new collection joins hundreds of iconic designer cups numbered and signed by some of the greatest contemporary artists from around the world. Sets range from $65.00 - $200.00 .

53rd Edition Barcolana illy Art Collection by Ron Arad

In celebration of the 53rd Barcolana sailing regatta in Trieste – illycaffè's hometown – illy is proudly offering a special illy Art Collection cup designed by Israeli artist and designer Ron Arad. The cup features a minimalistic style whose essential, sinuous lines give life to the very essence of the regatta itself: the sea, the boats and their sails. Through lines, colors and images that evoke nautical charts and maps, a single sip invites you on a journey of new and uncharted routes. Price: $50.00 .

illy Coffee Subscription

For all of the coffee essentials to meet a variety of preferences, look to illy's customizable coffee subscription service to deliver your favorite coffee in the quantity you want, when you want. Simply select your favorite coffee variety and format, such as whole bean or cold brew, set your desired schedule, and enjoy. Subscription members receive 20% off each delivery plus free shipping and other rewards. Custom subscriptions start at around $20 per month .

For more information, to purchase or view product offerings, visit illy.com.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2019, the company had 1291 employees and a turnover of € 446,5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

