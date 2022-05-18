illycaffè returns to Frieze New York to celebrate 30 years of the illy Art Collection

The iconic cup created in 1991 for illy by one of Italy's greatest designers, Matteo Thun, envisioned the cup as not only a vessel for drinking, but as a vehicle for information, conscious and subconscious. Thun created a distinctive design, a simple and harmonious cup with a purposeful shape and round handle that became a medium for Artists' expression and one of the largest contemporary collections of obtainable art in the world.

"The illy Art Collection project represents the intellectual stimulus entrusted to the creativity of 125 contemporary artists including world famous talents," said Carlo Bach, global creative director of illycaffè. "I'm very proud of this 30-year milestone knowing the cup has become a recognizable symbol of beauty and quality that is a source of inspiration and pleasure for illy coffee lovers every day."

A selection of historic illy Art Collection cups will be on display within the illy coffee bar located on the 8th floor of the Shed, where guests can enjoy expertly crafted drinks including espresso shots, cappuccino, and cold brew, all featuring illy's signature blend of 100 percent Arabica coffee.

Frieze attendees can also see the newest illy Art Collection inspired by the theme of Biennale Arte 2022, The Milk of Dreams, which is in turn inspired by Leonora Carrington's book, in which the British writer and painter describes a magic world where life is constantly re-invented through the prism of imagination, and where everyone is allowed to change, transform, and transcend the self.

The authors of this new 2022 spring collection are 6 artists whose styles and geographical origins are profoundly different, and who were selected by Cecilia Alemani, the curator of Biennale Arte 2022. They are Cecilia Vicuña, who was recently awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, Felipe Baeza, Giulia Cenci, Precious Okoyomon, Alexandra Pirici, and Aki Sasamoto.

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. It produces the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. Thanks to its innovations, it contributes to technological advancement in the coffee sector. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality. Since 2017, through its "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company celebrates the growers of the world's best batches of sustainable coffee. Since 2013 illycaffè has regularly featured on the list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2019 illy renewed its commitment to pursuing a sustainable business model combining environmental and social issues by adopting Società Benefit [benefit corporation] status and including this commitment in its by-laws. In 2021 illy was the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp international certification thanks to its commitment to abiding by the highest environmental and social performance standards. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020 the company was employing 1291 people and posted consolidated revenues of €446.5 million. There are 261 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries. In 2021 Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè to assist the company with its international growth.

