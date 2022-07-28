ilooda's Medical Device Wins FDA Approval for Treating Scars After Monkeypox

Although various treatments have been introduced to treat scarring from a long time ago, non-isolated microneedle fractional radiofrequency waves are attracting attention as they are highly valued as a treatment device for scarring. Secret Duo of ilooda Co., Ltd., which develops, manufactures and sells specialized medical devices to 70 countries overseas, has now received U.S. FDA approval for its efficacious device for treating scarring. Among the multiple scar treatment modalities, Secret Duo with a fractional radio frequency of 1540 nm laser is an effective treatment of scarring and shows excellent clinical effects.

Secret Duo uses a needle to break excessive fibrous tissue formed in the dermis and promotes collagen synthesis to fill the scar area with new skin. In addition, after fractional radiofrequency treatment, the skin can be improved with a 1540nm laser. The Non-ablative Er:glass 1540 wavelength has a positive effect on scar improvement by stimulating collagen regeneration and causing collagen to contract from water absorption while gently warming healthy skin tissue without thermal damage to the epidermis.

Considering the clinical effect on these scars, a positive effect is expected for the management of scarring from monkeypox infection.

ilooda has recently expanded the cooperation of its academic advisory group with global leading dermatologists and constantly proceeded with the development of state-of-art technology based on clinical expert's needs and market trends on laser treatment.

SOURCE ilooda, Inc.