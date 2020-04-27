ILOVE.PR - Prime Domains Released for the PR Industry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nic.PR (the .PR registry operator) and Afilias (its technology partner) announce the release of 64,000 prime dotPR names beginning at 0900 EDT.

Internet addresses ending in ".PR" are the best names for public relations professionals. Many great .PR names have been on reserve at the registry for years, until today! These newly released names include hundreds of great category-relevant terms. In addition to ILOVE.PR, the list features:

420.PR GIG.PR ICON.PR AGENCY.PR GLOBAL.PR IMAGE.PR BITCOIN.PR GHOSTWRITER.PR IMMEDIATE.PR FREELANCE.PR GUERRILLA.PR IMPACT.PR

…and 64,000 others, including many in Spanish! If you are in the public relations field, NOW is the time to get a domain that shows you are a PR professional and will set you apart from competitors. The full list of names is posted on the nic.PR site; all names are available at any authorized .PR domain name registrar.

PR professionals, including large agencies, small agencies, event pros and freelancers, know that the right internet address can mean the difference between success and failure. Now, there are 64,000 new names available that are tailor made to promote YOU and your business.

Pablo Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of nic.PR, said: "We are extremely excited to make these names available. This is a one of a kind opportunity for PR pros to get some amazing names that we believe will be more memorable and evocative than any other names on the internet today."

"We are proud to support such a popular and growing domain," said Roland LaPlante, Chief Marketing Officer of Afilias. "Savvy public relations firms know that a .PR name enables them to quickly differentiate themselves from the many other agency types on the internet."

Originally launched in 1989 as the country code extension for Puerto Rico, the address has become known for enabling public relations firms to quickly communicate their specialty on the internet. Unlike some of the longer new extensions, names ending in .PR work everywhere.

About nic.PR – www.domains.pr

nic.PR is owned by Gauss Research Laboratory, Inc., a company organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and headquartered in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. Company founder Dr. Oscar Moreno de Ayala embarked on the responsibility of managing .PR and building it from its early foundations to promote a solid registry providing Puerto Ricans with accessible services and tools and aiding in the development of a reliable IT community throughout the island while also serving as the perfect Top Level Domain for those in the Public Relations Industry.

About Afilias

Afilias is the world's second largest domain registry, with over 20 million domain names under management in over 200 top level domains. Afilias powers a wide variety of top-level domains, including TLDs for countries, cities, brands, communities, and generic terms. Afilias' specialized technology makes Internet addresses more accessible and useful through a broad range of applications, including Internet domain registry services, managed DNS, and mobile Web services. Afilias, Inc. is based near Philadelphia – offices are also located in Dublin Ireland, Toronto Canada, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia, Vista California, and Beijing China. Afilias holds a Guinness World Records title for the "Largest migration of an internet top-level domain in a single transition" for its migration of the .au top-level domain in 2018. For more information on Afilias services please visit www.afilias.info.

