IM Academy launches the all-new IMpowered Bundle

IMpowered offers IM members greater flexibility of choice in markets and strategies to study

ZURICH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned online educational services company IM Mastery Academy recently announced the launch of the all-new IMpowered Bundle at its newly organized IM Beyond event in Zurich. The new membership option provides students pursuing financial education online with more flexibility when choosing which markets and strategies to study.

"The IMpowered Bundle will replace the earlier Elite academy option, thereby giving customers the ability to customize their membership to best fit their goals," said Chris Terry, CEO of IM Academy . "Members also get many products included in the bundle price as opposed to paying for those add-ons separately."

Individuals signing up for more than one academy can also access corresponding proprietary tools, scanners, and strategies at no extra cost. By signing up for the GoLive package of their choice, students are able to engage in inspiring live online discussions with IM educators. They can also bundle any of IM Academy's other programs, including the popular TLX.

The launch of the IMpowered Bundle coincides with the discontinuation of the Elite pack. The new membership option and the customizable bundle have been priced lower and are consequently much more accessible than before, even as it provides greater choice to the members. The flexible nature of the new bundle is expected to augur well for the clients by allowing them to better imbibe and deploy the skills taught at the academy.

Individuals interested in online financial education can expect the all-new IMpowered Bundle from IM Academy to be available across the US, Europe, and Mexico.

To learn more about IMpowered, please visit im.academy .

About IM Mastery Academy™

IM Mastery Academy provides a full array of online digital educational services for those who want to learn about the Forex, Digital Currencies & Futures Markets. IM Mastery Academy services include live classes taught in 13 languages, (supported by pre-recorded video content) teaching users how to use strategies, tools, and algorithms.

IM Mastery Academy promotes its services through independent business owners who are able to earn commissions by sharing IM services with others who become IM members. For more information please visit: im.academy .

