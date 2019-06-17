IMA and CRC-SP Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) and the Conselho Regional de Contabilidade do Estado de São Paulo (CRC-SP) today announced a new Strategic Partnership Agreement to support the international advancement of the management accounting profession through IMA membership and promotion of the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification among accounting professionals and students in Brazil.

The announcement was made at IMA's Annual Conference and Expo (ACE) and coincides with the organization's centennial.

The agreement, signed by IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, and CRC-SP President Marcia Ruiz Alcazar, expands the organizations' relationship and outlines the basis for ongoing cooperation, collaboration and alignment. Partnership elements will include discounted IMA memberships and CMA Scholarships for CRC-SP members and students.

The organizations will encourage their members to attend and present at one another's conferences: IMA's ACE and CRC-SP's bi-annual Convenção. They will also hold one joint event per year, beginning in 2019.

"IMA has a strong interest in deepening its relationships and memberships internationally, and by formalizing our partnership with CRC-SP, we are taking an important step toward that goal here in Brazil," said Thomson. "We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will support the growth of management accounting and build important skills among professionals throughout the region."

Ruiz Alcazar added, "CRC-SP is committed to increasing the value of the accounting profession in Brazil. We believe that the collaboration between IMA and CRC-SP is a platform for elevating the skills and knowledge of our members, strengthening our continuing education program (NBC PG 12)."

About CRC-SP

CRC-SP is a federal entity created by law DL 9295-1946, representing 150,000 accounting professionals and 20,000 accounting firms located within the state of São Paulo, Brazil. CRC-SP is responsible for certifying, enforcing, and educating its members.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

