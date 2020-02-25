IMA Financial Group Increases Efficiency And Reduces Cost With Foxit PhantomPDF

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that IMA Financial Group, the 6th largest independently owned broker in the United States, has selected Foxit's PhantomPDF to streamline their digital document solution and improve collaboration while reducing applications and saving money. IMA Financial is a financial services company that focuses on protecting the assets of its widely varied client base through insurance and wealth management solutions.

With nearly 700 associates in Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, and Texas handling massive amounts of internal and external documents for their clients, IMA Financial was looking for a PDF solution that could enhance their workflow and processes. The company had been using four different PDF solution providers, including Kofax Power PDF and Adobe Acrobat, across their workforce to try to get the functionality they needed. This became too cumbersome and expensive and employees still found that they were not getting the features and intuitive interface they wanted.

After testing out Foxit PhantomPDF, they found that the solution addressed their diverse needs, combining all the features they needed in a single platform at an affordable price. PhantomPDF was deployed in multiple departments, including Property Casualty, Small Business, Benefits, Accounting, and HR. The consistent look and feel of the platform made training IMA Financial's employees seamless, and Foxit was made compatible with the company's existing legacy and software platforms within their environment, making for a smooth transition.

"I have nothing but good things to say about the support we received from the Foxit PhantomPDF team, as they have been instrumental in helping us to use the software in the most e­fficient way to fit our needs," said Dave Buttram, Director of Business Solutions at IMA Financial. "With the help of the Foxit team, the migration was very smooth - their team was there every step of the way to discuss any challenges or concerns our employees might have had."

The financial benefits from switching to Foxit PhantomPDF were substantial for IMA Financial. They were able to reduce training costs by providing their employees with a single platform to manage their PDFs. They reduced data entry costs by being able to edit, redact, OCR, convert to Microsoft Office, and create forms. Foxit's PDF Printer enabled them to virtually eliminate paper costs by converting documents directly to PDF, instead of printing physical papers and then scanning to PDF. Document comparison capabilities in Foxit helped IMA Financial improve compliance in their documents as well. By reducing their PDF applications from four to one, IMA Financial saved not only in costs but also in the time spent processing their digital documents.

"Converting to PhantomPDF for all our PDF needs has been one of the best moves that I think we've made," said Buttram.

To learn more about Foxit's work with IMA Financial, please visit: http://cdn09.foxitsoftware.com/pub/foxit/casestudy/en_us/IMA-Financial-Standardizes-Their-Digital-Document-Solution-with-Foxit.pdf

To learn more about Foxit's PhantomPDF, please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com

