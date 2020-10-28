Image One Announces Inaugural First Responders & Military Veteran Franchise Giveaway

Image One Facility Solutions is pleased to announce its inaugural franchise giveaway to first responders and veterans. Tweet this

If interested, both first responders and veterans can visit https://imageonefranchise.com/giveaway/ to fill out an application. To apply, veterans and first responders will have to provide contact and background information, including financial disclosure, and take part in a video interview answering the question of why their background will help them be a successful Image One franchise owner. For the purposes of this giveaway, a first responder is any police officer, fire fighter or EMT.

The application opens today, October 28, and will run through February 28, 2021. Submissions will be reviewed by a team of Image One executives and franchisees, led by Conn.

Any qualified applicant who does not get awarded the free franchise can receive a 25 percent discount on their Image One franchise fee. Image One is proud of its year-round commitment to veterans and first responders. Throughout the year, the franchise offers three attractive options for jumpstarting their franchise career. Veterans and first responders can receive either $15,000 off the initial franchise fee, be set up with cleaning jobs that result in $5,000 of recurring monthly revenue from the corporate office, or finance their franchise through Image One interest free.

"We have always been dedicated to helping provide a seamless transition for veterans looking for their next adventure, and our benefits and veteran-based initiatives have produced some of the top franchisees in our system," said Conn. "In addition to being strong leaders, veteran franchisees are incredibly determined to get their job done and have proven time and again that they excel in a structured franchise organization like Image One. We are eager to welcome many more veterans and extend the opportunity to first responders to join our franchise family."

For more information about Image One and its commitment to veterans and first responders ,and to apply to win a free Image One franchise, please visit https://imageonefranchise.com/giveaway/.

About Image One

Image One is a commercial cleaning service business. The franchise model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One provides franchisees with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. Learn more about the franchise opportunity at https://imageonefranchise.com/.

