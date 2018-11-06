ImageDeep Systems, an AI Company, Has Chosen Hong Kong as Its Primary Base to Service Its Clients Throughout the Asia-Pacific Region.

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Image Deep Systems, an AI company, has chosen Hong Kong as its primary base to service its clients throughout the Asia-Pacific Region.

Today ImageDeep Systems has announced Hong Kong as its city of operations. Image Deep Systems specialises in the application of its AI platform to the SmartCity, IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem and the lean Manufacturing industries. Using advanced automation, decisions can be made in real time that enhances productivity and operations that increase workflow to yield significant savings to the client.

Niall Dorr and Martin Brecknock launch ImageDeep

An AI Communications Hub will be opened in the spring of 2019 that will service Hong Kong and South East Asia. It is envisaged the Hub will provide employment of up to fifty supporting personal by Year-end 2019.

Niall Dorr, Co-founder and head of technology stated, "Despite Hong Kong being a traditional base for the Financial and global logistics industries, the landscape has changed within the last two years to a city that is now embracing technology. At the fore is the rise of the Fintech and Regtech industries that is providing a pool of local talent that can be applied to the field of AI and the automation of processes outside of these traditional work areas."

Martin Brecknock, Co-founder and head of business says, "Hong Kong was chosen due to its strategic position as a global city and being inclusive of the Greater Bay area initiative and beyond. In the past year alone, Carrie Lam has announced a government funding strategy to promote and support innovation and technology (I&T) within Hong Kong. ImageDeep will be participating within this program to develop novel proprietary technologies and the expansion of these solutions to the emerging economies."

About ImageDeep

ImageDeep was founded in 2016, and Image Deep Systems was incorporated in Hong Kong 2018. info@imagedeep.com

Related Images

SOURCE ImageDeep