ImageRights Sponsors the Copyright Society's 2022 Annual Meeting

The Copyright Society will host members of the copyright and entertainment communities for cutting-edge copyright law panels and networking events

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageRights International Inc. , the world's leading copyright enforcement service for visual works, is proud to be the Gold Sponsor of the Copyright Society's Annual Meeting , to be held June 12-14, 2022, in Chicago. Attendees will include professionals from the entertainment and media industries and the world's leading IP firms, solo practitioners, in-house counsel, the authors of primary copyright law treatises, representatives of the U.S. Copyright Office, WIPO and USPTO, publishers, academics and law students.

"As longtime evangelists for registration of artists' works with the U.S. Copyright Office," said Joe Naylor, CEO of ImageRights, "we are especially proud and grateful for the opportunity to be the Gold Sponsor at this year's Annual Meeting, which in turn supports the Copyright Society's copyright advocacy, driving awareness and education throughout the community."

ImageRights will also sponsor this year's photo contest, a fun highlight of the Annual Meeting each year, and will provide free US Copyright Office registrations to this year's winners.

ImageRights' proprietary AI image search, analytics and automated case generation technology has been the driving force behind ImageRights International's industry-leading copyright management and enforcement platform for IP attorneys and their clients since 2009. ImageRights will be demonstrating their services for copyright holders and IP attorneys throughout the two and a half day event.

About ImageRights International

Boston-based ImageRights International, Inc., provides AI-driven intelligent Internet search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies, image archives, professional photographers, and media companies worldwide, enabling them to maximize control and monetization of their intellectual property.

ImageRights operates the only fully automated US Copyright Office copyright registration service for visual works, utilizing distributed ledger technology to provide an immutable record linking registered images to the registration number issued by the US Copyright Office. ImageRights was founded in 2008 and currently protects more than 20 million client images and digital assets globally on behalf of pro photographers, photo agencies and media companies, and has registered more than 1 million images with the United States Copyright Office on behalf of its clients. ImageRights systems process and analyze more than three billion images annually. You may view their website for photographers and media companies at ImageRights.com.

About The Copyright Society

The Copyright Society, a non-profit organization established in 1953, is devoted to copyright law awareness and education. With headquarters in New York City and over 1,000 members nationwide, The Copyright Society's mission is to foster interest in and advance the study and understanding of copyright law in literature, music, art, theater, motion picture, television, computer software, architecture, and other works of authorship, and their distribution through both traditional and new media.

Find more information about the Copyright Society's Annual Meeting at https://www.csusa.org/page/AM2022

