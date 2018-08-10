Images Luxury Nail Lounge Teams Up With Coast Surgery Center

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Images Luxury Nail Lounge is excited to announce our collaboration with Coast Surgery Center of Huntington Beach. Our clients now can get up to 50% of ALL cosmetic procedures – including surgical and non-surgical procedures. Call 855-A-NEW-YOU / 855-263-9968 or visit their website at www.coastsurgicalcenter.com to find out more details.

Coast Surgery Center is state-of the art facility located in the beautiful surf city of Huntington Beach, voted the best California beach city by USA Today. From the moment you step into this center, their top-notch staff will take care of all your needs. They have over 40 highly qualified and experienced plastic surgeons and only use the most advanced equipment available on the market to guarantee your safety and provide the utmost care.