Images Luxury Nail Lounge Teams Up With Coast Surgery Center
Collaboration Benefits Clients; Offering 50% Off All Cosmetic Procedures At Coast Surgery Center
10:14 ET
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Images Luxury Nail Lounge is excited to announce our collaboration with Coast Surgery Center of Huntington Beach. Our clients now can get up to 50% of ALL cosmetic procedures – including surgical and non-surgical procedures. Call 855-A-NEW-YOU / 855-263-9968 or visit their website at www.coastsurgicalcenter.com to find out more details.
Coast Surgery Center is state-of the art facility located in the beautiful surf city of Huntington Beach, voted the best California beach city by USA Today. From the moment you step into this center, their top-notch staff will take care of all your needs. They have over 40 highly qualified and experienced plastic surgeons and only use the most advanced equipment available on the market to guarantee your safety and provide the utmost care.
About Images Luxury Nail Lounge:
Images Luxury Nail Lounge first opened its doors in 2014. With their state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Now with 5 prime locations in Southern California, Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "FASTEST GROWING BUSINESSES IN THE COUNTRY" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017. Images Luxury Nail Lounge has established a prestigious reputable name.
Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnerships and business opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in joining Images' growing success in the cosmetic and spa service industry, this is your opportunity to establish your own luxury salon with the benefit of a great support system and a well-established and recognizable brand. Investment opportunities are also. For investment opportunities, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com/io/
Contact: mo@creativeexit.com
SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge