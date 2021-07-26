Imageware Authenticate Earns FirstNet® Verified™ Designation Now Available to FirstNet Subscribers

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, announced today that following a rigorous review process, its Imageware Authenticate solution is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

FirstNet is the only nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to America's first responders and public safety community. Built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet brings innovative capabilities to public safety communications to strengthen first responders' incident response and to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

As America's public safety communications platform, FirstNet features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 165 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

Imageware Authenticate is a software solution that enables anyone to use the unique characteristics of their body, such as voice, iris, face, or palm to gain access to applications data, a building, a bank account, etc. It eliminates the need for passwords and allows a user to access mission critical data more efficiently by using one or multiple biometric features.

With Imageware Authenticate, first responders can leverage:

Scanning of multiple biometrics (voice, finger, palm, face, etc.) from their mobile device

Unique biometrics matching in the Cloud, which enables biometric authentication across multiple devices so a user registers their biometrics only once

Seamless integration into existing applications through OIDC (OpenID Connect) and SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language)

A prime use case for first responders is a firefighter who logs into their station and uses their voice to sign in with a mobile device with FirstNet services. During an emergency response situation, this capability allows the firefighter to swiftly log in, despite carrying heavy gear and equipment, which will save time and save lives.

"As the only biometrics-enabled security solution currently approved for inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog, Imageware Authenticate provides a frictionless way for first responders to quickly access mission critical data and emergency operations center information," said Gary Monetti, Imageware Director of Federal Markets Sales. "This milestone achievement broadens our footprint as it provides us with access to 2.2 million FirstNet subscribers."

First responders using FirstNet can download the Imageware Authenticate application on their mobile device from the FirstNet App Catalog, which is licensed on an annual SaaS-based model by their organization.

President Biden's executive order on May 12, 2021 mandates the use of multifactor authentication (MFA) inside of federal government facilities and encourages all private sector enterprises to follow suit. Imageware Authenticate brings first responders a more secure method to verify their identities by using biometric multifactor authentication. As the FBI has stated, biometrics and the unique characteristics of one's body are the safest and most secure method for ensuring someone's identity.by using an individual's actual biometrics. Imageware Authenticate will bring first responders a more secure method to verify their identities by using biometric multifactor authentication, as opposed to just multifactor authentication.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Imageware Authenticate is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Scott Agnew, Assistant Vice President, Product Marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T.

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their life saving mission, as well as the criticality of protecting our users against hackers and imposters during the login process. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Imageware Authenticate to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about Imageware Authenticate, go to www.imageware.io. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Imageware are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Imageware may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. Factors that may cause the projections to change or differ may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, the ability to decrease operating expenses and continue to grow profit margins, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Imageware's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact:

Gary Monetti

Imageware®

301-514-7992

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

