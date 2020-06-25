ImageWare® Reports Q1 Results and Updates Progress to Build ImageWare 2.0

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 Highlights:

Signed +$1 million in multiple agreements – expanding ImageWare's presence in financial services and government sectors

Kristin Taylor named President and CEO to realize profitability, drive performance and begin the monetization of the Company's important IP portfolio

named President and CEO to realize profitability, drive performance and begin the monetization of the Company's important IP portfolio Company granted its 23 rd patent – extending its portfolio of foundational biometric patents and granting exclusive rights for key capabilities

patent – extending its portfolio of foundational biometric patents and granting exclusive rights for key capabilities Launched essential reviews of all products, services, divisions and departments

Started crucial cost cutting measures to bring burn rate into alignment with revenues

Kristin A. Taylor, President and CEO, said, "We are continuing to deftly navigate in the environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policies and programs are in place to help keep our teams safe and healthy, while they continue to productively work remotely.

Transformation

"Late in the first quarter we immediately began to lay a new foundation, and in the second quarter we started adding layers on what we foresee as a planned and thoughtful path to successfully build ImageWare 2.0. My goal is not to simply do things differently; but do them with a laser focus that allows us to stake leadership claims in the multi-modal biometric authentication markets. In Q2, we've already taken a number of meaningful steps in that direction, including:

Updating the components of the Identity Platform (Cloud and mobile-capable)

Transforming GoVerifyID into a BaaS (Biometrics-as-a-Service) product

Refreshing the corporate website and creating a new self-service portal

Building revenue producing Go-to-Market strategies in key verticals

"I look forward to reviewing progress on these actions in our Q2 report," Taylor continued.

Broadening Initiative

ImageWare established and continues to set organizational, technology and product milestones. We are renewing our sales strategy, market positioning and product messaging, to better engage and shorten the sales cycle. Our focus continues to span government, state, local and federal, as well as serve the enterprise market, specifically in the areas of financial services, retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is developing a higher level of integration in the Identity Platform in order to capture, proof, credential and authenticate biometrics in a manner that is easy to administer and scale. In July the Company will relaunch GoVerifyID® - our enterprise-ready application enabling users to add Cloud-based biometrics MFA (multifactor authentication) to existing infrastructure.

Q1 Results

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $796,000 compared with $931,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2020 was $677,000 (or 85%) versus $727,000 (78%) first quarter of 2019. The higher margin in Q1 2020 is attributable to higher 2020 sales of software as opposed to sales of professional services in the comparable 2019 period as well as ongoing cost reduction efforts.

(or 85%) versus (78%) first quarter of 2019. The higher margin in Q1 2020 is attributable to higher 2020 sales of software as opposed to sales of professional services in the comparable 2019 period as well as ongoing cost reduction efforts. Net loss narrowed to ($3,124,000) for the first quarter 2020 compared with a loss of ($3,612,000) in the same period last year.

for the first quarter 2020 compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net loss per share was ($0.04) for the first quarter ended 2020 versus ($0.05) in the same period in 2019.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Thursday, June 25th at 1:30 pm PT Call Dial In #: 1-631-891-4304 Domestic/International (at least five minutes before start time) Live Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140240 Audio Replay: https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/

(available for 90 days) or dial 1-844-512-2921 Domestic (1-412-317-6671 International); use PIN Number 10009888 from June 25, 2020, at 7:30pm ET through July 2, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing millions of identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data. www.iwsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact:

Jessica Belair

Veritas Lux

(310) 717-0877

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO,

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

(818) 379-8500

[email protected]

ImageWare® Systems, Inc.







SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS In thousands, except share and per share amounts





















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2020

2019 Revenues











Product





$ 150

$ 278 Maintenance





646

653 Total Revenues





796

931













Cost of Revenue











Product





21

84 Maintenance





98

120













Gross Profit





677

727







85%

78% Operating Expenses









General & administrative



983

1,107 Sales and marketing



1,058

1,005 Research and development



1,868

1,774 Depreciation and amortization

18

19 Total Operating Expenses



3,927

3,905













Loss from operations



(3,250)

(3,178)













Interest (income) expense, net

24

(22) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(197)

424 Other components of net periodic pension expense 47

32 Other expense





-

-













Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3,124)

(3,612)













Income taxes





-

-













Loss from continuing operations

(3,124)

(3,612)













Net loss





$ (3,124)

$ (3,612)













Preferred dividends



(1,374)

(1,294) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (4,498)

$ (4,906)













Per share data - basic









Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ (0.04)

$ (0.05)













Basic weighted-average common shares

116,196,197

98,398,239





































































ImageWare® Systems, Inc.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













March 31,

December 31,







2020

2019 Assets:











Cash





$ 53

$ 1,030 Accounts receivable, net



489

657 Inventories





679

615 Stock subscriptions receivable

765

0 Other current assets



214

243 Property and equipment, net



198

216 Other assets





256

257 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,822

1,906 Intangible assets, net



67

70 Goodwill





3,416

3,416 Total Assets





$ 7,959

$ 8,410













Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:







Current liabilities





$ 6,550

$ 4,198 Pension obligation



2,265

2,256 Lease liabilities - long term



1,611

1,716 Other long-term liabilities



118

118 Mezzanine equity



9,059

8,884 Shareholders' deficit



(11,644)

(8,762) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 7,959

$ 8,410















SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iwsinc.com

