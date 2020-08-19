ImageWare® Reports Second Quarter and Six-Months Results and Reviews Continued Progress to Build ImageWare 2.0

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Q2 Highlights:

Mark Blackman named VP of Product Management to retune the product portfolio, focusing on customer value, ease of use, and cost of operations.

named VP of Product Management to retune the product portfolio, focusing on customer value, ease of use, and cost of operations. Sudheer Koganti named VP of Engineering has already made early and meaningful progress in redefining ImageWare's Engineering organization.

named VP of Engineering has already made early and meaningful progress in redefining ImageWare's Engineering organization. Launched IP licensing monetization program and engaged ipCapital Group®, Inc. to co-create an IP monetization model from which ImageWare will derive a discrete stream of annual revenue.

Company granted its 24 th patent – related to its GoVerifyID® product and the process of enrolling biometrics from a mobile device for Cloud-based biometrics services.

patent – related to its GoVerifyID® product and the process of enrolling biometrics from a mobile device for Cloud-based biometrics services. Completed essential reviews of all products, services, divisions and departments.

Biometric Engine modernization completed - enhancing scalability and ease of client interface.

Targeted additional cost cutting measures to closer align burn rate with revenues.

Kristin A. Taylor, President and CEO, said, "I am proud of the dedication, productivity and progress that each of our hard-working team members continues to deliver while working remotely in the ongoing COVID-19 environment."

Evolution:

Taylor continued, "We are a 'biometric first' security company – and I'm pleased with the substantive progress being made as we continue adding targeted layers upon the new foundation established in Q1. We maintain our laser focus to transform the authentication market by leveraging multimodal biometrics.

"We have spent, and are spending, a significant amount of time and effort to elevate our products and services to the point where:



(1) Existing satisfied customers see value in our enhanced, broader service offerings to facilitate their biometric journey, and

(2) Potential new customers can see that our innovative products are now ready to serve their needs effectively and efficiently.

Recent progress includes:

Growing sales pipeline - Q2 added more than 67 net-new opportunities (including 45 new opportunities in Law Enforcement) over three products lines with an estimated initial value of $5+ million.

Modest GVID sale via our partner, Fujitsu, to a medium-sized bank in Latin America…and we anticipate more deals in other parts of the world;

Early development of IP monetization and broader patent plan

Phase one will establish a new IP business unit in September;

Appointed Chris Dickson , VP of Sales, in early July who brings a vital sales edge and immediate important contributions;

, VP of Sales, in early July who brings a vital sales edge and immediate important contributions; Continuing to build and execute on revenue producing Go-to-Market strategies in key verticals

Identified and targeting seven largest markets for biometrics and MFA;

Continued refresh of the components of the Identity Platform (Cloud and mobile-capable);

Nearing completion for GoVerifyID (GVID) enterprise-ready authentication product to expand usefulness and Cloud-based biometrics MFA (multifactor authentication) to existing infrastructure;

Beginning refresh of the corporate website, along with substantial progress in the ongoing creation of our new self-service portal (enabling end-users to test, purchase and provision GoVerifyID in an automated way).

"Last month, we successfully restructured certain senior securities, paving the way for ImageWare to meaningfully finance our working capital requirements through the issuance of a senior security. We anticipate this proposed financing will take us through to cash flow positive. Overall, we've made important early progress on our path to build ImageWare 2.0 and I look forward to sharing more developments next quarter," concluded Taylor.

Sales Strategy Overview

ImageWare's renewed sales strategy and focus has already begun to yield results. Along with improving opportunities, this quarter we saw improving new sales, incremental sales to existing customers, along with renewals. We also find increased interest from companies seeking to secure their newly remote workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has enjoyed success from its enhanced product messaging and increased out-bound focus, including webinars. As a result of these and other initiatives, our pipeline is growing.

We are attentive to the feedback and needs of our public safety sector customers as the integration work continues in our Identity Platform. We are focused on migrating our legacy law enforcement product from an on-premise only system to the Cloud-based service for use in the field. Our goal is to improve ease of administration and scale to capture, proof, credential and authenticate biometrics…and we have existing customers who seem ready to make these moves.

Looking ahead, we continue to focus our resources on the lucrative enterprise market, including financial services, retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $733,000 compared with $812,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

was compared with for the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the second quarter 2020 was $579,000 (or 79%) versus $672,000 (83%) in the same period last year. The lower margin in Q2 2020 is attributable to lower revenue of approximately $79,000 combined with higher certain fixed third-party software license costs combined with higher sales of hardware and consumables of approximately $14,000 .

(or 79%) versus (83%) in the same period last year. The lower margin in Q2 2020 is attributable to lower revenue of approximately combined with higher certain fixed third-party software license costs combined with higher sales of hardware and consumables of approximately . Net loss was ($2,902,000) for the second quarter 2020 compared with a loss of ($2,548,000) in the same period last year.

for the second quarter 2020 compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net loss per share narrowed to ($0.03) for the second quarter ended 2020 versus ($0.04) in the same period in 2019.

Six-Month Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,529,000 compared with $1,743,000 for the six-month period in 2019.

was compared with for the six-month period in 2019. Gross profit for the six months ended 2020 was $1,259,000 (or 82%) versus $1,400,000 (80%) in the same period last year. The higher margin in six months ended 2020 is attributable to the 2020 period containing a higher percentage of software revenue with corresponding higher gross margins than the corresponding period of 2019.

(or 82%) versus (80%) in the same period last year. The higher margin in six months ended 2020 is attributable to the 2020 period containing a higher percentage of software revenue with corresponding higher gross margins than the corresponding period of 2019. Net loss narrowed to ($6,027,000) for the six months ended 2020 compared with a loss of ($6,160,000) in the same period last year.

for the six months ended 2020 compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net loss per share narrowed to ($0.07) for the six months ended 2020 versus ($0.09) in the same period in 2019.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing millions of identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data. www.iwsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

ImageWare® Systems, Inc. SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS In thousands, except share and per share amounts



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019 Revenues















Product $ 121

$ 160



$ 272

$ 438 Maintenance 612

652



1,257

1,305 Total Revenues 733

812



1,529

1,743

















Cost of Revenue















Product 47

34



65

117 Maintenance 107

106



205

226

















Gross Profit 579

672



1,259

1,400

79%

83%



82%

80% Operating Expenses















General & administrative 939

894



1,922

2,001 Sales and marketing 566

934



1,624

1,939 Research and development 1,517

1,840



3,388

3,614 Depreciation and amortization 18

17



36

36 Total Operating Expenses 3,040

3,685



6,970

7,590

















Loss from operations (2,461)

(3,013)



(5,711)

(6,190)

















Interest (income) expense, net 51

(31)



75

(53) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 363

(481)



166

(57) Other components of net periodic pension expense 27

45



75

78 Other expense -

1



-

1

















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,902)

(2,547)



(6,027)

(6,159)

















Income taxes -

1



0

1

















Loss from continuing operations (2,902)

(2,548)



(6,027)

(6,160)

















Net loss $ (2,902)

$ (2,548)



$ (6,027)

$ (6,160)

















Preferred dividends (1,372)

(1,374)



(2,746)

(2,668) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (4,274)

$ (3,922)



$ (8,773)

$ (8,828)

















Per share data - basic















Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ (0.03)

$ (0.04)



$ (0.07)

$ (0.09)

















Basic weighted-average common shares 127,065,608

103,431,623



121,630,902

100,928,835

ImageWare® Systems, Inc.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























June 30,

December 31,







2020

2019 Assets:











Cash





$ 431

$ 1,030 Accounts receivable, net



578

657 Inventories





697

615 Other current assets



148

243 Property and equipment, net



184

216 Other assets





557

257 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,738

1,906 Intangible assets, net



64

70 Goodwill





3,416

3,416 Total Assets





$ 7,813

$ 8,410













Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:







Current liabilities





$ 8,804

$ 4,198 Note payable - bank, net of current portion 1,054

- Pension obligation



2,311

2,256 Lease liabilities - long term



1,513

1,716 Other long-term liabilities



118

118 Mezzanine equity



9,231

8,884 Shareholders' deficit



(15,218)

(8,762) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 7,813

$ 8,410















