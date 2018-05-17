ImaginAb and CPDC Announce Clinical Trial Supply Manufacture and Distribution Agreement for ImaginAb's CD8 Immuno PET Tracer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., an immuno-oncology imaging company, and Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a Canadian centre of excellence specializing in radiopharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, today announced that they have entered into a development and manufacturing agreement for the supply of ImaginAb's clinical-phase Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent Zr-89 IAB22M2C to key global geographies. Under the terms of the agreement, CPDC will manufacture and distribute Zr-89 IAB22M2C to ImaginAb's Phase II clinical trial sites, Investigator Initiated Trial sites and to sites involved in studies being conducted in collaboration and partnership with pharmaceutical companies.

Zr-89 IAB22M2C is a clinical stage CD8 T Cell imaging agent designed to non-invasively determine changes in CD8+ T cell tumor infiltrates induced by immuno-oncological treatments. This approach has the potential to guide the development of immuno-modulatory agents as well as provide an early assessment of whether a patient responds to such a treatment.

Martyn Coombs, CEO of ImaginAb, said, "We are delighted to forge this agreement with CPDC. Detection and mapping of CD8 T cells is a significant unmet medical need and a potential game-changer in the treatment of cancer patients. CPDC's expertise in manufacturing will enable us to achieve scale and improve effectiveness in providing clinical doses to imaging centers and hospitals in both North America, and globally."

Travis Besanger, Chief Business Officer of the CPDC, said, "We are proud to be selected by ImaginAb to work on this very compelling next-generation imaging agent. Within the burgeoning field of immuno-oncology there is a clear need for better tools such as Zr-89 IAB22M2C to potentially change the clinical management of patients with cancer. We are excited to apply our skills in cGMP manufacturing and international logics to enable widespread access to Zr-89 IAB22M2C for ImaginAb and its international partners and collaborators."

About ImaginAb



ImaginAb, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also advancing a best-in-class imaging agent to improve prostate cancer management and patient outcomes, as well as developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

For more information about ImaginAb, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CPDC



CPDC discovers, develops, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals. The CPDC was founded in 2008 as a Centre of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR) in Canada, specializing in radiopharmaceutical research, development, and commercialization. Since its inception, CPDC has gained recognition as one of the leading organizations that have the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, manufacturing and logistics expertise required to translate radiopharmaceuticals to the clinic and provide them to the marketplace. With locations in Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Boston, CPDC has created a strong network and partnerships that have brought over a dozen radiopharmaceuticals into clinical development which are now being used to support more than 30 clinical trials in throughout the world.

