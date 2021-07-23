ImaginAb Announces Extension Of Long-Standing Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc, a market leading global biotechnology company, focused on developing next generation immuno oncology imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), today announced the signing of a new significant multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The agreement, which builds on the long-term collaboration between the two companies that started in 2017 will see ImaginAb supply clinical doses of its market leading 89Zr CD8 ImmunoPET technology to Boehringer Ingelheim for use in the clinical development of its novel oncology therapeutics throughout North America and Europe.

ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for providing ongoing technical, clinical, and regulatory support to enable the successful implementation of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology. No other terms were disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb stated:

"Boehringer Ingelheim were the first to partner with us on our CD8 ImmunoPET agent, and we are delighted we can expand our partnership and enable our technology to be used across multiple clinical programs."

Wilson continued: "ImaginAb has a clear aim to become the lead in diagnostic and treatment choices, transforming patient care and helping patients live better and healthier lives. Our CD8 ImmunoPET technology enables quicker identification of drug efficacy, potentially reduce the length of trials and allowing new therapies to advance to market quicker. It also removes the need for repeat, painful biopsies. All of which will ultimately transform patient care."

"This announcement is just the latest in a number of new non-exclusive license agreements that we have announced this year. It is a clear indication that not only is our technology gaining wider acceptance, but many others also share our vision, and belief in the benefits that our CD8 ImmunoPET technology offers."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy agents. ImaginAb engineer antibody fragments called Minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET Imaging technology and therapeutic isotopes, these novel Minibodies bind specifically to cell surface targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity and the potential to treat cancer.

ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of Minibodies against both oncology and immunology targets. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine Ventures, TRC, Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

The 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent ([89Zr]-Df-Crefmirlimab) is a [89Zr]-labelled minibody that binds the CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. CD8 T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumor cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8 T cells can be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

