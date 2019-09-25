ImaginAb Enrolls First Patient at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in On-going "Base Line/On Therapy" (BOT) Phase II Clinical Trial

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology imaging company, today announces it has enrolled its first patient for the Phase II clinical trial of its lead product CD8 tracer, 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C, at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). This study is a collaboration between UAB's Division of Hematology and Oncology and Division of Molecular Imaging and Therapeutics, reflecting UAB's commitment to world-class research and clinical care.

89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C is a first in class imaging agent that visualizes the immune system using non-invasive, whole-body in vivo PET imaging of CD8 T cells. Using its 'Minibody' platform, ImaginAb's technology targets and visualizes CD8+ T-cells to provide highly-specific, quantitative assessment of the immunological status of each cancer lesion within a patient, enabling treatment to be tailored quickly and specifically to the needs of that patient.

UAB is one of ImaginAb's active clinical sites conducting Phase II baseline/on-treatment clinical trials investigating the utility of ImaginAb's CD8 tracer, 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C, to image CD8 T cells before (baseline) and after (on-treatment) cancer patients receive immunotherapy-based treatment.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "ImaginAb's goal is to provide target-specific imaging agents to predict, inform, monitor and enable the treatment of cancer more effectively. We are delighted to have enrolled and imaged our first patient in this ongoing clinical study at UAB, a world-renowned research center in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging."

The trial will enroll advanced and metastatic cancer patients and will study the correlation of imaging signals observed using ImaginAb's CD8+ T cell ImmunoPET imaging agent, standard-of-care scans, and immunohistochemistry analysis of CD8 in biopsied tissues. The trial will also measure changes in CD8+ T-cell distribution before and after immuno-oncology therapies.

The ImaginAb team will be at the European Society for Medical Oncology ESMO Congress 2019 at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from September 27 to October 1, 2019. Dr. Anna Wu, Chief Scientific Advisor, and Board member and Dr. Toni Ribas, Ph.D., ImaginAb Science Advisory Board Member and President-Elect for The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), will be attending and hosting meetings. In addition, ImaginAb's commercial team led by Ivan Plavec, Chief Business Officer (CBO), will be hosting meetings and available at the ImaginAb Booth #477.

