ImaginAb to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences in May and June 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology imaging company, today announces that it is scheduled to present at the following investor and scientific conferences in May and June 2019.

US-China Bio-Partnering Forum

May 30-31 2019, Chicago, Illinois

Ian Wilson CEO will update investors on current progress of ImaginAb programs and pharmaceutical collaborations.

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

May 31-June 4, 2019, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Ian Wilson, CEO, Ivan Plavec, CBO, and Ron Korn CMO, will be attending and hosting meetings.

2019 BIO International Convention

June 3-6, 2019, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ivan Plavec, CBO, will be attending and hosting meetings.

Cavendish Global Conference

June 18-19, 2019, Chicago, Illinois

Ian Wilson CEO will update the conference on current progress of ImaginAb programs and pharmaceutical collaborations.

SNMMI 2019 Annual Meeting

June 22-25, 2019, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

ImaginAb will have a booth at the SNMMI conference, where ImaginAb team will be hosting meetings, with clinical investigators, pharmaceutical companies, and partner organizations.

Ian Wilson CEO will update the conference on ImaginAb's lead program 89ZrCD8PET on Sunday, June 23 in 6.23 CMIT in the Emerging Technologies session.

Inquiries or to schedule a meeting:

ImaginAb

Ian Wilson, Sally Walker

Email: info@imaginab.com

Phone: +1 310 645 1211

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Email: imaginab@optimumcomms.com

Phone: +44 20 3950 9144

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. These novel minibodies, used with widely available PET scan technology, illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

CD8 ImmunoPET minibody [89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C] binds CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. The Phase 1 dose escalation study conducted with cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments has demonstrated safety, established the effective dose and the optimal PET imaging protocol as well as demonstrated proof of concept for using CD8 ImmunoPET as a clinical tool for the detection and imaging CD8 T cells in patients. Additional studies including ImaginAb's Phase 2 study and studies sponsored by ImaginAb's corporate partners are further establishing the repeat dosing and the utility of CD8 ImmunoPET as pharmacodynamic and predictive marker for immunotherapy.

