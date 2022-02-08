Imagination Infinite Productions Brings Paul Sinacore Casting On Board Focusing On Diversity & Inclusion In Films & Reality Shows in Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagination Infinite Productions (IIP) teams up with Paul Sinacore Casting on multiple projects in development with diverse stories and star casts panning across the Hollywood, Bollywood and Latino markets. With a mission of creating content with no boundaries, IIP caters to a global diverse audience.

With a core team including, Founder and President Lalit Bhatnagar and Heads of Production Michael De Roker and Jonathan Shepard, IIP is producing multiple projects bringing talent from the Indian, Latino and international film industry building a multilingual diverse star cast from across borders intent on capturing stories that resonate globally. Focusing on the art of storytelling, diverse and inclusive casting and character building, IIP is developing projects for feature films and a series of reality shows spanning multiple genres including mystery thriller (The Face of the Earth), travel and food series (Beyond Butter Chicken) and psychological horror (Junkie Monster). Production and release dates to be announced Spring 2022.

IIP Founder Lalit Bhatnagar is focused on capturing every story in the most authentic way. "Audiences want diverse and inclusive representation on the big screen and we feel that content has finally reached the space where language is not a barrier anymore. Eventually what will work is a good story, good storytelling and good talent. By bringing Paul on board for some of our initial projects, we are focusing on the diverse and inclusive casting needed. Paul's education and professional background in casting will help lead us to informed, wise choices perfect for the characters and stories we are developing."

Paul Sinacore, CSA is on the Equity In Entertainment (EIE) Committee focused on amplifying under-represented actors and empowering CSA members to authentically cast. Paul focuses on the deeper scientific impacts of representation in the entertainment industry working with studios and directors to bring real life and multicultural human interest stories about marginalized and disenfranchised segments of the population. Speaking about the importance of racial parity and inclusion in the entertainment industry, "In working with IIP I'm determined to realize our shared vision. Hollywood shapes the world. What we view changes us. Hollywood changes people, changes cultures, changes lives. I'm an outlier as a casting director and academic that understands the importance of connecting to people to foster and realize the current paradigm shift in the industry and around the world." Paul is currently casting 'Unsolved Mysteries' for Netflix and projects for Hulu and Discovery, Inc.

