Imagination Media will present new Magento solutions for contactless shopping and pick-up at Adobe Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagination Media, an e-commerce solutions provider and certified Adobe Silver Partner Agency, will present its new Magento based solution for contactless shopping and pick-up at Adobe Summit 2021, the digital experience conference.

2020 was a challenging year for all retail businesses. With different epidemiological measures in place, the direct in-store contact became less frequent, and customers demanded contactless payment and pick-up services. Imagination Media recognized the need of retailers to offer such services to its customers and developed Magento based "Buy Online Pick Up In Store" solution.

"COVID-19 instilled lasting effects on consumer behavior & expectations. To meet our clients' needs and help them remain competitive, we built a module for Magento merchants to compensate for the missing speed and convenience that Amazon-influenced customers expect."

Ali Ahmed, CEO of Imagination Media

"Buy Online Pick Up In Store" solution is a Curbside Pick-up Module that enhances the Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) functionality added in the Magento 2.4.1 release. It will support retailers that use Magento Multi-Source Inventory (MSI) and those that do not use MSI. The module allows for modifying the Ready for Pick-up notification, which takes customers to a simplified form where they can input their car info, parking location, and requested pick-up time upon arrival at the retailer's physical store. This will prompt the store to deliver the customer's order to their vehicle at the curbside.

"According to a study from Adobe, curbside pick-up saw a 30 percent growth YoY on Cyber Monday. This is because, as retail stores started reopening, merchants have prioritized measures to make customers feel safe. We wanted to support that feeling by ensuring customers get unified last-mile experiences, regardless of whether it's a delivery or an in-store fulfillment of an order."

Justin Ragsdale, Vice President of Business Development

Alongside this new module, as one of the Adobe Summit Conference sponsors, Imagination Media will present its case study, which will showcase several BOPIS related solutions.

"Adobe and Imagination Media have built a 10-year relationship to help merchants achieve their digital transformation aspirations. This partnership provides peace of mind leveraging our extensive domain knowledge throughout Adobe's ecosystem. We are looking forward to expanding our expertise and presence through our support of the Adobe Summit."

James Denker, Director of Partnerships

As a Silver Adobe Partner, Imagination Media offers the platform's next-generation technology to create the most powerful e-commerce experiences that make business faster, leaner, and easier to manage, all while reducing risk and increasing customer satisfaction.

Adobe Summit is The Digital Experience Conference, which gathered (in 2019) a record-breaking 16,000+ industry leaders and inspirational speakers to share ideas and best practices around customer experience management. The last virtual event had over 200,000 sign-ups. This year, the event will be held as a free virtual event on April 27-29.

