Imagination TV, Inc. Issues Corporate Update

CASPER, Wyoming, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagination TV, Inc. ("IMTV, "we" or "us"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its second event, LIT Up Music Festival and is hard at work planning its next event. The company has recently reported its first revenues of $130,013 (Q2 2018 financials available at otcmarkets.com). Additionally, we have controlled operating costs, and we successfully re-worked and retired toxic debt that otherwise could have resulted in as much as 13 billion shares coming into the market.

Shareholders have expressed concern regarding an increase in our issued and outstanding share count, by roughly 600 million shares, between July 20, 2018 and July 25, 2018. These shares were part of a note negotiated by prior management in 2014. As part of our continued effort to clean up the cap structure and debt of IMTV, we arranged for the original note holder to sell their note to another investor, which other investor then sold 3 pieces of the 2014 note they acquired to three other companies. All 4 companies holding a piece of the original note have expressed a strong vested interest in seeing IMTV succeed.

Additionally, management is pleased to announce that IMTV has reached written agreements with its existing convertible note holders holding free trading shares, negotiating terms of stock sales for a period of 1-year, effective immediately that now prohibit stock sales of less than $.004 and further prohibit stock sales of more than $30,000 in any single month without prior written approval from Management, during the 1-year term. Management wants to thank IMTV debt holders for working with the Company and assisting its efforts to clean up the Company's cap structure.

