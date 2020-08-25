Imagine Adds Diagnostic Evaluation Services for Children Who May Have Autism

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a Caravel Autism Health Company, is now providing diagnostic evaluation services in the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area for children who may be on the autism spectrum. Assessments and evaluations are conducted by a Licensed Clinical Psychologist who is specially trained in evaluating children who may have autism spectrum disorder. Imagine is accepting appointments for diagnostic evaluations at its Bellevue, WA location.

Imagine's team is well known locally for its expertise in creating and leading individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "Children in the Seattle-Tacoma area were waiting an average of 9 to 12 months for a diagnostic evaluation, which is simply too long. We wanted to step up and close that gap."

"Imagine has been providing evidence-based ABA treatment for children with autism for nearly a decade," explained Dr. Charna Mintz, Imagine's Vice President of Clinical Operations Pacific Northwest. "This treatment changes lives. Unfortunately, families were encountering lengthy wait times for comprehensive diagnostic assessment services, which meant their children couldn't access this life-changing treatment. By expanding our offerings to include diagnostic evaluation, we can reduce those delays and give families access to the care their children need."

Imagine encourages parents and caregivers with questions about the diagnostic evaluation process to call (425) 977-0088 for more information. To learn more, visit https://www.imaginebehaviorwashington.com/.

About Imagine

Founded in 2011, Imagine is now a part of the Caravel Autism Health family of companies. Imagine and Caravel Autism Health are devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Imagine's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Imagine's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world. Imagine currently offers both in-home and center-based ABA therapy out of clinics in Kennewick, Mountlake Terrace, Spokane, and Tacoma, with a new Federal Way center opening in October.

