Imagine Learning Becomes New Brand for K-12 Digital Education Leader Weld North Education

Imagine Learning is driven by passion, vision, and values to creatively transform what's possible for all educators, and every student. Our five pillars guide how we support students, educators, and families at every step of the learning journey:

Create Collaboratively

Everything we do—our products, research, and services—is deeply rooted in our relationships with educators. By working together, we can achieve and support greater learning.

Design for Students

Our belief in the power of every learner's unique potential drives us to create interactive, dynamic curricula that can adapt to meet each student's unique needs—and motivate them to achieve more.

Drive Equity

We work alongside school communities in creating equitable experiences in curricula and instruction. We have high expectations for all learners and believe that each one benefits from a learning experience that respects and represents them all.

Personalize Breakthroughs

We empower educators with access to clear and measurable data in real time, helping to inform more personalized instruction and enable an adaptive experience.

Advance Learning

We conduct ongoing research and thought leadership on emerging topics within education to advance learning for all.

"Unifying under the Imagine Learning brand will make our products and services more accessible and simpler to access and understand for educators, families, and students—and we will continue to create new products and features that will propel each student's growth and save educators time," said Grayer. "Together, our capabilities—highly engaging content, assessment to drive actionable performance data and personalized lessons—meet students where they are while enabling teachers to make the most of every moment with their students."

The new brand identity will be launched with a new website: imaginethefutureoflearning.com. In the coming months it will be anything but business as usual for Imagine Learning. Through a new outreach channel currently in development, the company will extend their focus on Social-Emotional Learning, part of an effort that reflects Imagine Learning's foundational pillars and supports its mission, to ignite learning breakthroughs.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than 7,500 school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship brands include Imagine Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, and mathematics; and LearnZillion, StudySync, and Twig Education, providers of high-quality, digital-first core curriculum. Read more about Imagine Learning's new brand at http://www.imaginethefutureoflearning.com.

