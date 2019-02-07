Imagine Wins Best Real-Time Portfolio, Risk and Regulatory Solutions Award

In the Lead for Six Years Running

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Software has again captured the "Best Real-Time Portfolio, Risk and Regulatory Solutions Award" from The Hedge Fund Journal. Citing Imagine's groundbreaking work in creating the Real-Time Risk & Compliance (RRC) Solution, Rod Sparks, Publisher of The Hedge Fund Journal, said: "Imagine continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions for exceedingly complex financial operations, particularly as regards the convergence of high-velocity trading and regulatory reporting."

The Hedge Fund Journal Editor, Hamlin Lovell, said: 'Imagine creates the market-leading technologies that help firms adapt to and succeed amidst the twin challenges of ever-faster markets and increasingly complex regulations. It is therefore entirely appropriate that we should honor Imagine again with this award."

Scott Sherman, Co-Founder and Global Head of Sales and Business Development for Imagine Software said, "We are honored to receive this wonderful distinction from The Hedge Fund Journal, and we thank our clients for working with us as we break through traditional risk management boundaries to create visionary solutions for financial leaders."

About Imagine Software

Imagine Software, founded in 1993, provides real-time portfolio, risk management and regulatory solutions for the world's leading financial services firms. Our integrated software, data and solutions platform drives entire front-to-back office operations, enabling firms to improve portfolio performance, navigate volatile markets, respond to regulatory change, and scale for growth. Covering all asset classes and with financial models for virtually every security traded in the world, Imagine's renowned innovation enables clients to manage real-time risk at the highest volumes and fastest speeds.

Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in London, Hong Kong and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com or contact Imagine Software at 212.317.7600 and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Debra Douglas

Director of Marketing

Imagine Software

debrad@imaginesoftware.com

212-317-7615

SOURCE Imagine Software

Related Links

http://www.imaginesoftware.com

