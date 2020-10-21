ImagineAR Announces First-Ever WebAR Retail Project in North America

Company Expands Reseller Network into Middle East

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (IP:CSE) (IPNFF:OTCQB) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce its first-ever mobile WebAR Retail Project launching in December 2020. This is a new product offering for ImagineAR and first commercial agreement to provide 'non-app' augmented reality experiences for a major retail campaign program using 3D models. Consumers will experience augmented reality using their mobile phone cameras without downloading an app in a retail environment.

According to Statista, The WebAR Global Marketplace is expected to reach $198 Billion USD by 2025.

"This is a major milestone for ImagineAR to deliver a WebAR retail experience revenue project", said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR. "This will be a keystone AR campaign and we expect it to create new prospects and client opportunities in today's challenging Covid-19 environment."



Imagine AR Signs Middle East Reseller

WeStirItUp, headquartered in Dubai, is a hybrid agency focused on delivering services in the field of sports activations, fan engagement and experiential marketing. The executive team has over 50 years of combined experience servicing blue chip global clients including Reckitt Benkiser, Huawei, Dubai Sports Council and a host of other international/local brands covering, FMCG, eCommerce, Consumer durables, Automobile and global sporting bodies.

"WeStirItUp is excited to partner with ImagineAR and introduce its superlative mobile AR platform solutions to the Middle East, African and Indian marketplace. Today's market demands experiential campaigns that have an improved consumer engagement and therefore resulting in higher ROI. AR definitely has its edge as one advanced innovative tech that helps brands create sticky content and deeper engagement", stated Divya Rajan, Founder Director at WeStirItUp, "and we are excited to work with ImagineAR to expand their global client base in 2020, she added.

This press release is available on the Company's AGORACOM Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (IP:CSE) (IPNFF: OTCQB) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. ImagineAR is available as an SDK to be integrated into existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagine AR Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagine AR management. Although Imagine AR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagine AR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagine AR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE ImagineAR

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

