ImagineAR is Presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" & Livestream Conference on September 24th, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC AND ERIE, PA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP), (OTCQB: IPNFF), the ONLY Self-Service Augmented Reality Mobile Platform for sports teams and businesses to instantly create immersive campaigns around the world is excited to announce that ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on September 24, 2020 at 12:30pm EDT.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

Alen Paul Silverrstieen will discuss Recent Announcements, ImagineAR Platform Technical Roadmap and much more.

ImagineAR's live presentation will take place at 12:30PM Eastern, on Thursday September 24th, 2020.

The 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" The conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email [email protected], or visit www.imagineAR.com .

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagination Park Entertainment Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ImagineAR management. Although ImagineAR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because ImagineAR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ImagineAR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE ImagineAR

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

