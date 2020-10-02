ImagineAR Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (IP:CSE) (IPNFF:OTCQB) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") announces that on October 2, 2020 the Company granted 5,250,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of ImagineAR Inc. The options will vest 50% on the date of grant with the remainder vesting in 90 days and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of ImagineAR Inc. at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three (3) year.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please visit www.imaginear.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

https://agoracom.com/ir/Imaginear

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagine AR Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagine AR's management. Although Imagine AR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagine AR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagine AR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE ImagineAR

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

