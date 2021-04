ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected by 13 Sports Organizations and Media Broadcasters on Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day

ImagineAR Selections Include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Rogers Sports & Media, Vegas Knights, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Vikings

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce that thirteen different Sports Teams, Federations and Media Broadcasters selected ImagineAR during the Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day on March 31, 2021.

"Today's Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day was a historic event for the stakeholders of ImagineAR that goes beyond the selection of 13 rights holders representing a worldwide list of sports federations, teams, and media broadcast groups," said Neal Bendesky, ImagineAR's VP of Sports. "We are appreciative to Ryan McCumber and the Hype team for offering this unique opportunity for emerging start-ups to help these partners to adjust and innovate after the pandemic. Our augmented reality platform is an effective tool to assist the sports, music, retail and entertainment industries imagine and adapt to blaze a new trail for their business models. Thanks to Hype, we can now grow our brand and activate AR solutions for worldwide clients including:"

NFL: Minnesota Vikings

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies

NHL: St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights

World Governing Body of Cricket: International Cricket Council (ICC)

World Governing Body of Football: Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB)

Bundesliga: 1. FC Koln

Leading provider of Local Sports & News (USA): Sinclair Broadcast Group

Leading provider Mass Media & Sports Properties (Canada): Rogers Sports & Media

Serie A (Top flight of Italian Football): Bologna FC

Uruguayan Primera Division: C.FdeF

MLS & USL: Inter Miami

Categoria Primera A: Atletico Nacional

HYPE Sports Innovation has built the largest global ecosystem in sports innovation. With over 40,000 members, including retail brands, athletic clubs, federations and academia together with over 11,000 startups, HYPE has an unrivalled capacity for outreach to global partners across all sectors in this highly diverse field.

GrubHub WebAR Live Streaming Concert with Megan Thee Stallion

(Billboard March 29, 2021)

As per the Billboard Article published on March 29, 2021, 'Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus and King Princess Take Over GrubHub Sound Bites Interactive Concert', Noah Cyrus, King Princess and Megan Thee Stallion came together for GrubHub Sound Bites's first-ever immersive AR livestream concert. The free event, which virtually took place on March 26, honored Women's History Month and World Central Kitchen.

As part of the ImagineAR experience, fans were encouraged to scan customized QR codes that appeared throughout the show to receive special discounts and perks. Those included a chance to win a meet-and-greet with each artist, seeing behind-the-scenes footage, winning a $5 perk to place orders and chances to win a GrubHub gift card.

Within the first 48 hours following the livestream, over 10 million viewers have engaged with the content while driving over 160k interactions from the QR's scan engagement.

"This was ImagineAR's first successful WebAR event for First Tube Media and probably the biggest music live streaming WebAR event in history" according to Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR.

ImagineAR Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

Imagine AR announces that on April 1, 2021 the Company granted 1,500,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of ImagineAR Inc. The options will vest 50% on the date of grant with the remainder vesting in 90 days and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of ImagineAR Inc. at a price of $0.41 per common share for a period of three (3) year.

About ImagineAR http://www.imaginear.com

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

