ImagineAR to Deliver Immersive AR Conference Experience for Shoppers Drug Mart

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that it will work with Shoppers Drug Mart and the event production agency HUMANCONTACT Inc., to deliver an Immersive AR Experience to over 2500 Corporate Staff, Pharmacist-Owners, and Front Store Managers across Canada. Using the ImagineAR Custom White-label mobile app, Shoppers Drug Mart will integrate dynamic AR into the live streamed virtual event sessions.

Karen Bossin, Director, Conferences & Events at Shoppers Drug Mart said; "We are excited to integrate ImagineAR into the launch of our 2021 Virtual Conferences, including on-screen live-streamed AR activations as well as real-time Immersive AR delivered into the homes of our attendees all across Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart is thrilled to be the global pioneer in integrating mobile augmented reality with virtual events."

Gareth Musico, President of HUMANCONTACT, stated "Our approach to virtual events has been to re-imagine the traditional video call or stream experience and deliver engaging, interactive, and customized content to attendees at home. ImagineAR is an extension of this mission and we're excited to utilize its capabilities for virtual events and conferences."

"To be selected by Shoppers Drug Mart for their company-wide events validates ImagineAR is the leading AR immersive platform available today," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With the success of this interactive program, we expect to aggressively market our AR Immersive Event Solution to retail companies around the globe."

This press release is available on the Company's AGORACOM Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About HUMANCONTACT Inc.

HUMANCONTACT is the most versatile creative agency of its kind. They are proud to offer clients an unrivaled breadth of capabilities and expertise, always delivered with the personalized service and strategic touch that sets them apart.



Core services include strategy & consultation, event production, design & branding, communications, video production, web development, and more, but there is hardly anything that they can't do. www.humancontact.com

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

