ImagineMD Launches an End-to-End Healthcare Solution Designed To Empower Patients With Affordable, Accessible Healthcare

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ImagineMD (www.imaginemd.net), a direct primary care medical practice has created the ImagineMD Total Healthcare Solution. This exciting new program provides ImagineMD patients with both a membership in ImagineMD for all primary care needs and a catastrophic healthcare solution for healthcare services that may be required outside the scope of primary care—for things like a visit to the emergency room for a broken leg, an MRI, the birth of a baby, a total knee replacement, and more.

Patients now get all of ImagineMD's services plus healthcare cost sharing for everything else. "As of January 1, 2019, the penalty for not having health insurance drops to zero," said Alex Lickerman, CEO of ImagineMD. "Freed from the individual mandate, many of our patients are opting to forego health insurance altogether due to its high cost. But this is very risky. With ImagineMD's Total Healthcare Solution, patients get top quality, patient-centric, accessible primary care and healthcare for anything they need outside of primary care through cost sharing. It's a total win for our patients! We can now offer referrals anywhere for healthcare that lies outside the scope of primary care without concern about networks. We believe so strongly that this healthcare solution is superior to all insurance-based solutions that we offer it ourselves at no cost to all our employees, their spouses, and their dependents as part of their benefits package. As a healthcare company committed to better outcomes both clinically and financially, we're determined to walk the walk!"

The ImagineMD Total Healthcare Solution offers the perfect blend of high-touch, high-quality direct primary care wrapped in a non-insurance healthcare solution that covers an individual and his or her family for any healthcare needs they may have outside of primary care anywhere in the world. You simply don't get that with traditional insurance plans.

About ImagineMD:

ImagineMD provides primary care services to patients to ensure improved health outcomes while also lowering overall healthcare cost and represents a response to the growing dissatisfaction patients are feeling with the U.S. healthcare system. With significantly reduced patient panel sizes of only 600 patients per physician, ImagineMD offers its patients world-class medical care with world-class, personalized customer service.

ImagineMD is currently accepting new patients. Please visit www.imaginemd.net to learn more.

